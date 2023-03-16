Top 5 combat-based platformer games to check out in 2023

Despite a vast selection of genres competing for popularity, the platformer genre has been consistently solid throughout the years. It encompasses various sub-genres, particularly concerning 2D platformers. From slower-paced narrative-driven experiences to challenging Metroidvanias, there is something for everyone. This versatility has also resulted in some excellent combat-focused platformers blooming in recent years.

As such, this article has compiled five stellar experiences that have been released over the past few years. Moreover, these experiences are bound to test both the combat and platforming skills of the players.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions.

Katana Zero, Cuphead, and 3 other popular combat-driven platformer games to check out this year

5) Blasphemous

Blasphemous might be the one for gamers hoping for a challenging Souls-like inspired 2D platformer. Upon its release, the 2019 Metroidvania game from developer The Game Kitchen wowed gamers and critics alike.

The game has a bleak aesthetic, from its detailed pixel-art visuals that flaunt gore and visceral action to its perilous non-linear maps. The combat is also crunchy, with players facing off against monstrosities of many shapes and forms on their pilgrimage as the Penitent One.

Blasphemous is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna platforms.

4) Cuphead

If there is anything Cuphead is known for, it has to be the early to mid-1900s-inspired animation. Studio MDHR's debut project is a beautiful cartoon show, which also happens to be an interactive one.

The titular Cuphead and his partner Mugman made a deal with the devil after being tricked. This sets off a tough-as-nails run-and-gun journey throughout various levels as the duo faces off against aggressive enemies and tricky bosses. The game is also notorious for its difficulty, with mechanics such as parrying and weapon load-outs key to succeeding.

Cuphead was first released in 2017 for PC and Xbox One, with subsequent ports being released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

3) Ori & the Will of the Wisps

The first 2015 installment Ori & the Blind Forest was a runaway hit for developer Moon Studios. Soon enough, this paved the way for a successor in the form of 2019's Ori & the Will of the Wisps.

Stepping back into the furry soles of the titular Ori, players must uncover the whereabouts of the owl Ku after being separated by a storm. As a Metroidvania, the brand new world of Niwen features many new biomes, threats, and secrets. The combat has also been overhauled from the previous entry, with Ori being able to access new weapons like swords or hammers. Couple it with the fluid platformer elements that use mechanics, such as bashing, gliding, and lassoing, and there is nothing else like Cuphead out there.

Ori & the Will of the Wisps is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

2) It Takes Two

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



: ninten.do/6012dii10 Experience the heartfelt story and critically acclaimed platform adventure created purely for co-op in It Takes Two, available now on #NintendoSwitch Experience the heartfelt story and critically acclaimed platform adventure created purely for co-op in It Takes Two, available now on #NintendoSwitch!👨👩: ninten.do/6012dii10 https://t.co/DfXDPHbJMV

The second game from Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two is a different game from A Way Out. Despite being a co-op-only experience, the game centers around the struggle of a divorce. As partners Cody and May are turned into talking dolls, they must find a way out of the predicament and go back to their distraught daughter.

While It Takes Two is fundamentally a 3D platformer, the game often likes to change things up with distinctly unique set pieces. From battling challenging foes to working together to progress through puzzles, Co-op is the name of the game that sees two players playing nice with one another to achieve success.

It Takes Two is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

1) Katana Zero

At the top spot is Katana Zero from Askiisoft. The gameplay is simple yet robust, as players can slice through enemies instantly and dodge their attacks. However, they can also die in one hit. This means that experimentation and practice are key to clearing rooms as well as prioritizing enemies.

However, Katana Zero is more than just an action platformer. As Subject Zero, players must take up assassination contracts for a psychologist in a sci-fi noir setting. This narrative focus pops up in the form of a bizarre story accentuated by dialog choices with eccentric NPCs and multiple endings.

Katana Zero is available on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Which among these combat-based platformer games are you looking forward to checking out in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes