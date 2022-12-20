5 games like Stray on Xbox

In the adventure game Stray, players take on the role of a cat living in a futuristic world, as it encounters robots and uncovers new mysteries. The title has fun exploration mechanics, beautiful environments, and an intriguing story.

Stray was nominated for the Game of the Year award, and won several other awards besides being an indie favorite for the year. The immersive gameplay and storyline has left fans of the genre wanting more. With that said, here is a list of five games like Stray on Xbox.

5 games that are like Stray

1. Okami

The graphics of Okami are of a Japanese ink art style that makes it look incredibly unique. The game involves using brush strokes to deal with enemies and perform other interactions.

Here, players control a white wolf spirit by the name of Amaterasu and use her abilities to traverse various platforming areas, solve puzzles and fight enemies. Doing all of this increases a player's praise, letting them progress through the story.

2. Untitled Goose Game

This game lets you play as a Goose with the goal being to be as much of a nuisance as possible. It has simplistic graphics and is a fairly short game featuring intriguing puzzles.

3. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

This platforming game is set in a ghostly forest and, like with Stray, lays emphasis on exploration and collecting items. The Metroidvania game sees players control a creature called Ori, a white Guardian spirit. The game has players platforming, exploring, finding upgrades, and dealing with enemies. It is a sequel to Ori and The Blind Forest.

4. Outer Wilds

Stray's main goal was exploration, and the same goes for Outer Wilds. The only difference is that this game is set in space. In Outer Wilds, players are only provided a spaceship. They can head out in any direction and discover new places and objects. As players explore, solve puzzles and uncover secrets, they start to discover the story behind this world.

While this indie title has simplistic graphics, it is still visually appealing and is available on Xbox and other consoles as well.

5.Tunic

Tunic is an adorable action-adventure game with a top-down isometric view. The game stars a fox in a tunic out on its quest to defeat evil. However, Tunic can be deceptively difficult since it takes inspiration from Zelda and Dark Souls. This indie gem can be played on Xbox and other consoles, and is a must-try.

Stray might still top the list for most in its genre, but there are a lot of games that can provide a similar experience. Every indie-adventure game has something unique to offer while sharing certain similarities.

