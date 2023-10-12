Devil May Cry Peak of Combat closed beta: How to play, available platforms, and more

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat is an upcoming mobile game from the popular PC game franchise. It is currently in development by the Chinese company NebulaJoy with Capcom. NebulaJoy announced the title in 2017 and has since conducted several beta tests. They had announced the latest closed beta test to launch this October on the title’s official Twitter handle.

The beta test server opened on October 12, 2023, at 8 pm UTC +8 with English and Spanish language support. This article provides detailed information on how to play Devil May Cry Peak of Combat beta, available platforms, and more.

How to play Devil May Cry Peak of Combat closed beta?

An in-game screenshot of Devil May Cry Peak of Combat beta gameplay (Image via NebulaJoy)

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat's closed beta servers are open for Android and iOS devices. iOS users must fill out a form to participate in the test. On the other hand, Android users can download the beta test APK from the official website. The test will be available only for a limited number of participants.

Below is the step-by-step guide for Android and iOS users to play the closed beta test:

For iOS

Head over to this Google Form.

Select your age.

Answer simple questions related to Devil May Cry franchise and gaming preferences.

Give your Apple device and iOS version.

Enter your Discord ID and the region you are currently in.

Complete the process by providing the Apple ID email address and hitting the Submit button.

The developers will contact all selected participants via the email address they provide.

For Android

Open any internet browser on the Android device.

Head over to the title’s official website.

Scroll down and hit the APK Download button to download the beta APK.

Install the app on your device and follow the instructions to play.

Available Platforms

Minimum system requirements for Android devices (Image via NebulaJoy)

Both iOS and Android users are eligible to play the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat closed beta test. The developers will select a limited number of participants for iOS users. However, Android users must have a device that meets the following system requirements:

OS: Android 6.0 or above

Android 6.0 or above CPU: Kirin 960, Snapdragon 660 or above

Kirin 960, Snapdragon 660 or above RAM: minimum 3GB

minimum 3GB Storage Space: minimum 8 GB

Additionally, players must have a stable internet connection to enjoy the beta test of this upcoming MMORPG smoothly.

Benefits of the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat closed beta test

Nero in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat (Image via NebulaJoy)

NebulaJoy has provided several exclusive benefits for the beta testers of this mobile action-adventure title. Here are the details:

Benefit 1: Players can log into the beta APK daily to receive several rewards, including a new character, Nero.

Benefit 2: Testers can get free rewards by following the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and YouTube.

Benefit 3: One can link the app to their email ID, Facebook, and Google to obtain 60 gems for free.

Benefit 4: Completing the main story chapters rewards several items, and the developers will fully refund the Devil Gems the following day after purchasing the items.

Benefit 5: Clearing stage tasks grants several items, including Seal of Secret Record, Seal of Secret Treasure, and Devil Gems.

Benefit 6: Players who complete the Special Training Program get red souls, training coins, and other items as rewards.

Testers can also use Xbox, Dualshock, or Dualsense gamepad controllers on their mobile devices. Lastly, the developers have mentioned that the title can be played on PC devices using the BlueStacks emulator.