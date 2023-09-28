Devil May Cry Anime confirmed with a new trailer

A teaser trailer for the Devil May Cry anime series was announced by Netflix on September 27, 2023, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy of excitement as they wait for Dante's return. This anime series is being produced by Adi Shankar, the mastermind behind the immensely popular anime series Castlevania.

The animation for this series is being handled by the South Korean studio Studio Mir. Netflix made this massive announcement during its Drop 01 animation event, marking a collaboration with Capcom, the Japanese video game company behind the Devil May Cry video game franchise.

Netflix unveils a new teaser trailer for the Devil May Cry anime series

Expand Tweet

The official first look for the Devil May Cry anime series has floored fans who can't wait to see the paranormal mercenary and protagonist, Dante, spring into action in animated format.

At the Drop 01 animation event, a teaser trailer announcing this anime series was unveiled by Netflix. In the trailer, Dante is seen smiling at the camera and shooting his gun at off-screen enemies. Although his appearance in the teaser is brief, Dante's presence has hyped fans for this show's release.

Expand Tweet

The trailer doesn't divulge any information about the release date of the series and gives only a few glimpses of Dante. For now, fans have to suffice with the first look at the anime and sit tight, hoping that the show gets an early release date.

However, Netflix has provided an official description of the anime that has got fans excited for the series' release. This official statement provided by them reads:

"In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

Expand Tweet

More on the brains behind the first season of Devil May Cry

The first season of Devil May Cry will consist of eight episodes produced by Netflix in collaboration with Capcom. Adi Shankar will be the executive producer of the series, alongside Capcom's Hideaki Itsuno and Studio Mir's Seung Wook Lee.

Studio Mir will take charge of animating the first season, with Alex Larsen handling the writing for season one. All three executive producers are highly talented individuals who have previously worked on immensely popular titles.

Shankar is renowned as the mastermind behind the hit anime series Castlevania. At the same time, Itsuno has directed multiple Devil May Cry games. Lee also contributed in big-name titles such as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, My Adventures with Superman, and The Legend of Korra.

In a statement about this highly anticipated new series, Shankar has said:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves."

He hopes to deliver to fans' expectations, and outdo his own expectations as well, since he is a fan himself.

Netflix has collaborated with Capcom, making different Resident Evil projects. Thus, fans are hopeful that their partnership for this new anime series will succeed and propel Dante's popularity among the masses further.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.