Netflix is adapting Devil May Cry into anime

Devil May Cry is one of the most popular game franchises in the world, run by the company Capcom. Netflix dropped an official announcement with the release of a teaser confirming that they were adapting the largely popular game into an anime.

The collaboration between Netflix and Capcom for a new animated series based on the action series Devil May Cry was announced by the streaming platform on September 27, 2023. The showrunner will be Adi Shankar, who previously worked on Netflix's Castlevania adaptation, and Studio Mir will be in charge of the animation. Although there is no official release date yet, Netflix advertises the program as "coming soon."

Netflix adapting Devil May Cry - What we know from the first announcement teaser

Netflix debuted Devil May Cry, their most recent animated video game adaptation, during their new Drop 01 digital showcase event. With animation provided by Studio MIR, the series, produced by Castlevania creator Adi Shankar, is offering Capcom's demonic demon hunter Dante to a brand-new audience. The streaming service, through a brand-new teaser, made the announcement that showed Dante in action and indicated that the series would be available shortly.

From the first looks of the trailer, it can be anticipated that Dante's character design has stayed very true to how he looks in the video games. The short teaser has already garnered a lot of positive feedback, especially about the look of Dante and the music that accompanied the teaser.

Here is what showrunner Adi Shankar had to say about the upcoming anime:

“I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the Devil May Cry franchise. [Writer] Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.”

Taking a cue from the video games, Devil May Cry will center on Dante, as the destiny of the world rests on his shoulders. The portal connecting the human and demon realms is being torn open by evil powers, who threaten havoc if they are successful. The orphaned demon hunter, who is caught in the center of everything, is blissfully unaware of his part in the ongoing fight. The teaser depicts Dante with his customary devil-may-care demeanor as he uses his famous Ebony and Ivory pistols to battle unseen foes in smokin' sexy fashion. The voice cast is yet to be revealed.

This isn't the first time Netflix and Capcom have worked together; the streaming service has produced a number of other Resident Evil projects, and a Mega Man film is also in development. Additionally, Netflix hasn't been hesitant to adapt video games; currently under development are adaptations of Horizon Zero Dawn, Gears of War, Assassin's Creed, and BioShock.