Castlevania: Nocturne - Everything to know about the series before it airs

The highly anticipated spin-off to the Castlevania series, Castlevania: Nocturne, will be available on Netflix on September 28, 2023. After years of waiting, fans can rest easy knowing that another original series, set 300 years after the premise of Castlevania in the same land of monsters, vampires, and hunters, is now finally here.

The Castlevania series has taken pride in its place as a culturally significant and fan-favorite animated series since its release in 2017. It is based on the well-known Konami video game franchise of the same name. And continuing its predecessor's trend of remaining faithful to the source material, Castlevania: Nocturne will see a blend of history, fantasy, and video games.

Castlevania: Nocturne is ready to hit Netflix on September 28

Release date and where to watch

On Thursday, Castlevania: Nocturne will be released worldwide on Netflix with eight episodes, which will be 25 minutes long.

All the episodes will be released on the streaming platform simultaneously. However, viewers can catch the first three episodes of the series on YouTube, Twitch, and Tudum.com, which will be live-streamed on September 27 at 12 pm ET, a day before the series' premiere. The following is the release timings of Castlevania: Nocturne as per international timezones:

Pacific Time - 12 am

Central Standard Time - 2 am

Eastern Standard Time - 3 am

British Summer Time - 8 am

Central European Summer Time - 9 am

Indian Standard Time - 12.30 pm

Australian Standard Daylight Time - 5 pm

The cast of Castlevania: Nocturne comprises of outstanding individuals who will bring to life the characters. This includes Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont, a tenacious young hero carrying on the Belmont legacy. Alejandra Reynoso will be playing Annette, a Caribbean sorcerer, and lastly, Jason Isaacs will be portraying the occult Vampire Messiah, the main adversary who will jeopardize mankind.

What to expect from Castlevania: Nocturne

The series is set in the year of 1792, which was marked by the upheaval of the French Revolution. With this historical setting as our backdrop, viewers will follow the story of Richter Belmont, the sole surviving descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha, in a time period that is set around 300 years after the original series.

Confronting a powerful Vampire Messiah who threatens to plunge the planet into endless night is their daunting duty, Richter is joined on this treacherous journey by Annette.

History and imaginative thinking will be woven together in Castlevania: Nocturne to create a compelling narrative that is sure to live up to the legacy of its predecessor. The series will play around with the legend of Erzsébet Báthory, a Hungarian noblewoman with a convoluted and problematic past, as well as the volatile periods of the French Revolution. This blend of real-world events and magical fantasy adds complexity and mystery to the series, guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind narrative experience.

The trailer dropped by Netflix teased the prospect of breath-taking battle scenes and intriguing vampire foes while posing the big questions of whether or not Dracula and Alucard, two enduring figures from the Castlevania world, will make an appearance.

Fans may anticipate amazing magical prowess, gorgeously rendered combat, and the recognizable Belmont whip as Castlevania: Nocturne will see the creative team of Clive Bradley, Kevin Kolde, and Powerhouse Animation Studios return for this show.

What inspired the series?

Another interesting fact about Castlevania: Nocturne is that it is inspired by the two iconic video games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. These video games, which came out in 1993 and 1997, respectively, have a deep significance for gamers worldwide and the series is sure to provide a nostalgic trip for fans.

While Symphony of the Night transformed the franchise with its non-linear adventure and sophisticated storyline, Rondo of Blood introduced viewers to Richter Belmont. Fans of the Netflix adaptation can check out these games as it establishes the context for our hero's position in the forthcoming series.

Final thoughts

After the multi-talented team’s success with the original Castlevania series on Netflix, this spin-off is ready to build on the history of excellence started by its predecessor and promises an animation style and narrative that ties in with the series' evocative darkness and excellence.

The anticipation for the release of Castlevania: Nocturne is growing among fans, including both longtime followers of the game and newcomers. This much-awaited spin-off promises to return to Belmont and his comrades in a world of darkness and vampires.

The series is positioned to be an absolute gem in the Castlevania world due to its captivating narrative, source material from popular video games, and the return of seasoned creators and Powerhouse Animation Studios.