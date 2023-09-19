Castlevania franchise is reportedly making a return at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Konami's Castlevania series of Metroidvania games has been on a hiatus for a very long time now, but that may change soon. According to Billbil-kun of Dealabs magazine, the Xbox segment at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023 is set to feature something related to the iconic franchise. This was hinted at via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the leaker.

But what does this really mean? Could a new game in the series be in the works, or is this something else entirely?

Will Castlevania return to action at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 showcase?

Expand Tweet

Considering Billbil-kun has been very accurate with their leaks thus far, this is highly likely. But there is a catch, however. While many may look at the post and expect a game reveal, the reality may be different. As hinted at by the emojis in it, this most likely suggests a Castlevania-themed controller reveal.

The "Bellmont" part may hint at the decal or appearance of the iconic Belmont clan on the controller itself. The "Ladybird" part, meanwhile, is up for debate. While the news thus far may disappoint fans, this next part should inspire some hope. The term may refer to Team Ladybug, an indie developer known for making platformer and Metroidvania titles.

Their offerings include Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth and Touhou Luna Nights. While this is merely speculation, it is likely that the controller hint is legitimate. Billbil-kun has leaked Xbox controllers in the past. Throw in the fact that the new Castlevania anime airs soon, this might be a promotional or giveaway item being showcased for that.

Despite this, the playerbase will be hoping for a new title to be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2023. The last core mainline entry was Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia for the Nintendo DS back in 2008. Since then, publisher Konami has dabbled in various spin-offs, reimaginings, and side entries, but none have been particularly successful.

The latest title in the franchise was Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014. However, it was not a traditional game in the series but rather a third-person hack & slash action game. With fans parted from the series' DNA for over 15 years now, many have been clamoring for a return to form.

Konami has only half-heartedly heeded these cries, as seen with the releases of remasters and other smaller games. This includes Castlevania: Advance Collection, a compilation of the entries released for the Game Boy Advance handheld. Despite no new beginning for the franchise in sight, fans and gamers remain hopeful.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is due to air in a few days, so be sure to keep track of the schedule and timings for the live stream and other events.