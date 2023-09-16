Tokyo Game Show 2023: date and time for all regions, showcase schedule, and more

Tokyo Game Show 2023, the annual video game trade fair and convention focusing on Japanese games and developers, is set to take place in less than a week. Being one of the biggest events of the year, it will host several major publishers across the world, from Xbox and Sega to Square Enix, Capcom, and Koei Tecmo. Let's take a look at the upcoming schedule, dates, and expected reveals by the different publishers.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 date and time for all region

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 kicks off on September 21, 2023. The date and time for all regions are as follows.

10:00 AM JST (September 21)

06:30 AM IST (September 21)

03:00 AM CET (September 21)

02:00 AM BST (September 21)

21:00 PM EST (September 20)

18:00 PM PST (September 20)

The countdown for the event is as follows.

Where to Watch Tokyo Game Show 2023

Like every year, the Tokyo Game Show will be streamed live on different social media platforms, including TGS YouTube. Furthermore, major developers like Xbox are also expected to host the live telecast on their own social media platforms.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 notable showcases

Tokyo Game Show is one of the biggest gaming showcase events hosted annually in Tokyo, Japan. While the event is primarily for the Japanese audience and focuses mainly on Japanese developers, there is also significant news for global audiences. Let's take a look at some of this year's major conferences.

Microsoft Corporation Japan (Xbox) - While Xbox traditionally hasn't had a strong presence in Japan, it has shifted from that stance recently. Following the massive success of Starfield, the console maker has Forza Motorsport as the next major title lined up. The publisher might also reveal what Tango GameWorks is working on next, after the successes of Hi-Fi Rush and Ghostwire Tokyo.

While Xbox traditionally hasn't had a strong presence in Japan, it has shifted from that stance recently. Following the massive success of Starfield, the console maker has Forza Motorsport as the next major title lined up. The publisher might also reveal what Tango GameWorks is working on next, after the successes of Hi-Fi Rush and Ghostwire Tokyo. 505 Games - Last year at TGS 2022, 505 Games showcased a number of titles, including Gunfire Reborn, Cloudpunk, and Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. With the later title set for an April 2024 launch, it is bound to be showcased in-depth, along with several upcoming titles.

Last year at TGS 2022, 505 Games showcased a number of titles, including Gunfire Reborn, Cloudpunk, and Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. With the later title set for an April 2024 launch, it is bound to be showcased in-depth, along with several upcoming titles. SEGA / ATLUS - Sega is hosting a joining show with its subsidiary Atlus, which more or less confirms the presence of Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactica. Sega is also expected to show Sonic Superstar and possibly Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Sega is hosting a joining show with its subsidiary Atlus, which more or less confirms the presence of Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactica. Sega is also expected to show Sonic Superstar and possibly Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Koei Tecmo Games - Koei Tecmo has a couple of games lined up for their future slate that they might showcase at TGS 2023. These include Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake and FATE/SAMURAI Remnant. The developer/ publisher is also expected to showcase Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC Vol.2 Conqueror of Jiangdong, which is set for a September 2023 release.

Koei Tecmo has a couple of games lined up for their future slate that they might showcase at TGS 2023. These include Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake and FATE/SAMURAI Remnant. The developer/ publisher is also expected to showcase Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC Vol.2 Conqueror of Jiangdong, which is set for a September 2023 release. Capcom - Capcom has teased a couple of things for TGS, including Separate Ways DLC and VR mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon's Dogma II, Street Fighter 6, and a new Ace Attorney game.

Capcom has teased a couple of things for TGS, including Separate Ways DLC and VR mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dragon's Dogma II, Street Fighter 6, and a new Ace Attorney game. HoYoverse (miHoYo) - MiHoYo, the developers behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, are set to showcase upcoming content for both titles. The developers might also showcase a closer look at their next project Zenless Zone Zero or ZZZ.

MiHoYo, the developers behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, are set to showcase upcoming content for both titles. The developers might also showcase a closer look at their next project Zenless Zone Zero or ZZZ. Square Enix - Square Enix has a couple of games lined up for TGS 2023, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Foamstars, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, and Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 showcase schedule

Tokyo Game Show 2023 kicks off on September 21, 2023, with the first two days focusing on businesses while the last two days open up to the public. However, there are plenty of events happening across all four days. let's take a look at the schedule for the days.

September 21

September 21 JST IST CET BST EST PST Opening Program 10:00 to 11:00 06:30 to 07:30 03:00 to 04:00 02:00 to 03:00 21:00 to 22:00 (9/20) 18:00 to 19:00 (9/20) Keynote 11:00 to 12:00 07:30 to 08:30 04:00 to 05:00 03:00 to 04:00 22:00 to 23:00 (9/20) 19:00 to 20:00 (9/20) Gamera Games 12:00 to 13:00 08:30 to 09:30 05:00 to 06:00 04:00 to 05:00 23:00 to 00:00 (9/20) 20:00 to 21:00 (9/20) Amazing Seasun 13:00 to 14:00 09:30 to 10:30 06:00 to 07:00 05:00 to 06:00 00:00 to 01:00 21:00 to 22:00 (9/20) Japan Game Awards: Games of the Year Division 16:00 to 18:00 12:30 to 14:30 09:00 to 11:00 08:00 to 10:00 03:00 to 05:00 00:00 to 02:00 Microsoft Corporation Japan (Xbox) 18:00 to 19:00 14:30 to 15:30 11:00 to 12:00 10:00 to 11:00 05:00 to 06:00 02:00 to 03:00 505 Games 19:00 to 20:00 15:30 to 16:30 12:00 to 13:00 11:00 to 12:00 06:00 to 07:00 03:00 to 04:00 SEGA / ATLUS 20:00 to 21:00 16:30 to 17:30 13:00 to 14:00 12:00 to 13:00 07:00 to 08:00 04:00 to 05:00 LEVEL-5 21:00 to 22:00 17:30 to 18:30 14:00 to 15:00 13:00 to 14:00 08:00 to 09:00 05:00 to 06:00 Koei Tecmo Games 22:00 to 23:00 18:30 to 19:30 15:00 to 16:00 14:00 to 15:00 09:00 to 10:00 06:00 to 07:00 Capcom 23:00 to 24:00 19:30 to 20:30 16:00 to 17:00 15:00 to 16:00 10:00 to 11:00 07:00 to 08:00

September 22

September 22 JST IST CET BST EST PST Sense of Wonder Night 2023 16:00 to 18:00 12:30 to 14:30 09:00 to 11:00 08:00 to 10:00 03:00 to 05:00 00:00 to 02:00 Koei Tecmo Games 18:00 to 19:00 14:30 to 15:30 11:00 to 12:00 10:00 to 11:00 05:00 to 06:00 02:00 to 03:00 HoYoverse (miHoYo) 19:00 to 21:00 15:30 to 17:30 12:00 to 14:00 11:00 to 13:00 06:00 to 08:00 03:00 to 05:00 Square Enix 21:00 to 23:00 17:30 to 19:30 14:00 to 16:00 13:00 to 15:00 08:00 to 10:00 05:00 to 07:00 ProjectMoon 23:00 to 24:00 19:30 to 20:30 16:00 to 17:00 15:00 to 16:00 10:00 to 11:00 07:00 to 08:00

September 23

September 23 JST IST CET BST EST PST Japan Game Awards: Amateur Division 10:00 to 12:00 06:30 to 08:30 03:00 to 05:00 02:00 to 04:00 21:00 to 23:00 (9/22) 18:00 to 20:00 (9/22) D3 Publisher 13:00 to 14:00 09:30 to 10:30 06:00 to 07:00 05:00 to 06:00 00:00 to 01:00 21:00 to 22:00 (9/22) GungHo Online Entertainment 17:00 to 18:00 13:30 to 14:30 10:00 to 11:00 09:00 to 10:00 04:00 to 05:00 01:00 to 02:00 Reverse: 1999 19:00 to 20:00 15:30 to 16:30 12:00 to 13:00 11:00 to 12:00 06:00 to 07:00 03:00 to 04:00 Oasys / double jump.Tokyo 21:00 to 22:00 17:30 to 18:30 14:00 to 15:00 13:00 to 14:00 08:00 to 09:00 05:00 to 06:00

September 24

Tokyo Game Show 2023 will be held from September 21, 2023. Interested fans can catch all of it online on the respective social media platforms and YouTube.