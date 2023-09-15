Resident Evil 4 remake: Separate Ways DLC, two new characters confirmed for Mercenaries, and more

Finally, the eagerly awaited Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 remake is on its way. This update is being hailed as the most substantial one since the introduction of the Mercenaries mode upon the remake's initial release. The announcement of this DLC was made during the recent PlayStation's State of Play livestream.

In addition to the Separate Ways DLC, enthusiasts can look forward to a PlayStation VR2 edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake, scheduled for release sometime during the upcoming winter season.

The primary storyline in the Resident Evil 4 remake sets itself apart from the original version, making it intriguing to discover the extent of alterations made to the Separate Ways narrative.

Furthermore, the forthcoming DLC introduces the exciting prospect of two fresh playable characters in the Mercenaries mode. Let's delve into the details.

Resident Evil 4 remake: What to expect from the Separate Ways DLC?

The Separate Ways DLC (Image via Capcom)

The trailer featured during the State of Play Livestream event for the Separate Ways DLC was brief but offered exciting glimpses into the characters and storyline. It prominently featured Ada, one of the series' most iconic characters, taking the lead alongside the formidable antagonist Albert Wesker.

Fans familiar with the original Separate Ways are well-acquainted with its plot. While the upcoming DLC is anticipated to maintain the same premise as the original, it promises to unveil new information regarding the Las Plagas Sample and shed light on the connection between Luis Sera and Ada Wong.

Luis Sera's part in the Resident Evil 4 remake was quite extensive, and it will be intriguing to observe what he brings to the table in the forthcoming DLC. Additionally, fans can look forward to exploring various facets of the narrative, particularly concerning the characters' backstories.

The trailer also showcases Luis engaging in a conversation with Ada, discussing his research on Las Plagas and speculating about the symptoms she's experiencing as a result of the virus's influence.

Albert Wesker, the iconic villain of the series (Image via Capcom)

The trailer also showcases Albert Wesker, the iconic villain of the series, who is observed delegating assignments to Ada. Given the expanded roles of other characters, the developers may also incorporate additional aspects of his character.

His involvement in the DLC promises to be intriguing, as it will ultimately influence whether fans will receive a remake of Resident Evil 5. This outcome hinges solely on how the Separate DLC concludes and the motives of Albert Wesker.

Resident Evil 4 remake: Two new characters confirmed for Mercenaries

The Separate Ways DLC trailer concludes by revealing its release date, scheduled for September 21, 2023. Additionally, it highlights the inclusion of Ada Wong and Albert Wesker in the Mercenaries mode. Notably, both of these characters will be offered as free additions and will become accessible on the very same day as the DLC's release.