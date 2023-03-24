Resident Evil 4 remake Mercenaries mode arrives as free DLC, release date revealed

The Resident Evil 4 remake, though rich in content and features, did not include The Mercenaries mode at launch. Now, publisher Capcom has finally unveiled a release date for the iconic arcade mini-game. It will be arriving on April 7, 2023 as a free DLC update to all platforms. This news was officially announced in the latest launch trailer for the game. While the absence of the mode at launch dipped the value of the game for many players, this new confirmation should appease them.

Since The Mercenaries mode will be arriving approximately two weeks after the launch of the base game, players will have enough time to brush up on gameplay basics.

Get ready for hectic combat in Resident Evil 4 remake's upcoming The Mercenaries mode

The Mercenaries in the Resident Evil franchise is an arcade game mode where players aim for the best possible score while on a time limit. As one of several playable characters, they have to make their way through an enemy infestation with the help of set loadouts consisting of a weapon, ammo, and consumables to restore health.

Players can rack up points swiftly by killing the hostile zombies and creepy mutants faster. Combos, in particular, are encouraged, as they deal with multiple foes at once and boost the score. Players will need to figure out how to clear each set-piece to get the best possible time.

This mode has always been a challenge for those who have finished the campaign, but it bolsters the game's replay value. Players could pick between four characters in the original mode - protagonist Leon Kennedy, side-character Ada Wong, antagonist Major Kraus, and Umbrella Corp soldier Hunk. This selection has not been confirmed yet, but it is likely that the same would hold true for the remake.

More about The Mercenaries

The Mercenaries mode debuted with Resident Evil 4 in 2005 on the Nintendo GameCub. However, it made its way to the other installments as well. Resident Evil Village, released in 2022, allowed players to wade through swarms of baddies in a similar fashion. It also let them play as bosses like Heisenberg and Lady Dmitrescu, each with unique tricks up their sleeve.

The Resident Evil 4 remake was developed by Capcom and released on March 24, 2023. It is available on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

