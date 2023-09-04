Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and other Hoyoverse titles to participate in Tokyo Game Show 2023

The creator of Genshin Impact and many other popular titles, HoYoverse, is gearing up to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023. Commonly known as TGS, the video game fair and convention is set to take place in September in Makuhari Messe, Japan. In HoYoverse's recent announcement, they have confirmed the release of new details of their latest titles.

Here is a list of all the titles that will release new details:

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai Impact 3rd

Tears of Themis

Zenless Zone Zero

The event promises a thrilling blend of offline exhibitions and online special programs where players and fans can dive deeper into the worlds of their favorite games. Here is everything you need to know.

TGS 2023 to showcase Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse titles

Official Program Timetable (Image via TGS)

The event will last for four days, from September 21 to 24, 2023, where the first two days are business days and the last two are for the public.

HoYoverse intends to deliver an immersive entertainment experience at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, and the lineup is nothing short of spectacular. This event promises endless excitement, from stage performances and talk shows with creators and voice actors to offline game competitions, game demos, and merchandise giveaways.

Genshin Impact's themed booth for TGS 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

This event will be a must-see for many Genshin Impact fans. Visitors can immerse themselves in Teyvat's breathtaking scenery and discover iconic elements of the newly revealed Fontaine region.

You will get the chance to capture unforgettable moments with your favorite characters against the striking architecture of Fontaine. At the booth, you can participate in thrilling competitions, challenging quests, and exciting giveaways.

Other HoYoverse Titles

Similar to Genshin Impact's booth, we can expect similar themed booths and experiences can be expected from other HoYoverse titles as well.

Learn more about these titles as well (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai: Star Rail has designed a captivating booth based on Sikpunk flagship, Xianzhou Luofu. The popular Astral Express makes a special appearance at this annual gaming festival, bringing exciting prizes.

Honkai Impact 3rd will make its first debut in TGS 2023, providing all captains opportunities to take photos with their favorite character standees or cosplayers.

HoYoverse's romantic detective game, Tear or Themis, and upcoming urban fantasy ARPG: Zenless Zone Zero, will also follow the same trend, including various stage performances, competitions, merchandise, and giveaways.

Online Special Program

HoYoverse will also host a special program (Image via HoYoverse)

Along with the immersive offline experience, HoYoverse will also host an online special program covering Genshin Impact and all other games at Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Those who cannot attend the event can tune in on September 22, 2023, to hear from game voice actors and get the latest news. Click here to watch the online special program.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for players eager to explore the captivating worlds of HoYoverse titles, both online and offline. Keep checking back for more information, and mark your calendars for this exciting event.