HoYoverse's upcoming action brawler, Zenless Zone Zero, went quiet after a limited beta test phase. The title quickly won the hearts of players thanks to its vibrant art style and intuitive gameplay before ultimately going silent for months. However, the developers may finally be ready to break the ice at Gamescom 2023. Zenless Zone Zero is set to appear at the Opening Night Live, bringing fresh new information.

Curious readers can find out more about the event, where to watch it, and what to expect from the game in the rest of this article.

Zenless Zone Zero may finally have a release date at Gamescom 2023

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the Tweet via The Game Award's official handle, a minimum of 10 titles are expected to appear during the show's opening night. Zenless Zone Zero is one of the ten featured titles, taking center stage in a showcase for full-blown AAA titles.

The event will start on Tuesday, August 22, at around 11:00 PDT.

The much-hyped HoYoverse title is expected to reveal much new information, including the official release date. There is also a chance for the developers to announce another closed beta test, the details of which will be announced later. Drawing a rough estimate, ZZZ can be predicted to release in Q3 2023, near the start of October.

Gameplay, character, and campaign trailers will also be revealed - along with other HoYoverse titles.

Where to watch the Zenless Zone Zero showcase on Gamescom 2023?

Opening Night Live's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamescom 2023 is a yearly worldwide video game event starting in 2009. Led by Geoff Keighley, the event will be held at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Gamescom has historically been used as a platform to promote upcoming titles and reveal new information regarding the state of the video game industry.

For players residing outside of Germany, Gamescom 2023 will be broadcasted live via the following official channels:

Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/thegameawards

: https://www.twitch.tv/thegameawards YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSxqwnlCi0k

Further information regarding the event and its surprises will be revealed soon.