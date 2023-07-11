Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, and other HoYoverse games in Gamescom 2023: Schedule and more details

Long-time and new fans of Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse titles will have much to see at this year's Gamescom. The major annual gaming event will last from August 23 to 27. HoYoverse recently announced their line-up for the event, where they will celebrate a year-long journey with the community and reveal fresh gameplay footage regarding their newer titles.

The company has also revealed a small online event to celebrate Genshin Impact's participation in Gamescom 2023. Everyone looking to enter must share the tweet below with a few hashtags, as detailed in this link.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To celebrate Genshin Impact's participation in Gamescom 2023, we're officially announcing the Traveler Bounty program. Share this post on your profile for an opportunity to win Gamescom Exhibition Funds, Gamescom Opening Night Live Ticket, Lucky Bundles, and loads… Dear Travelers,To celebrate Genshin Impact's participation in Gamescom 2023, we're officially announcing the Traveler Bounty program. Share this post on your profile for an opportunity to win Gamescom Exhibition Funds, Gamescom Opening Night Live Ticket, Lucky Bundles, and loads… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dear Travelers,To celebrate Genshin Impact's participation in Gamescom 2023, we're officially announcing the Traveler Bounty program. Share this post on your profile for an opportunity to win Gamescom Exhibition Funds, Gamescom Opening Night Live Ticket, Lucky Bundles, and loads… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Aos10UFeV5

To summarize each presentation, it seems that Genshin Impact fans will be treated to musical concerts, booths, and recreations of in-game locations. Honkai Star Rail section will feature a Pom Pom with decorated booths, alongside exclusive gameplay on PlayStation 5.

Zenless Zone Zero will have new gameplay available for everyone, as well as chances at prizes and interaction with cosplayers.

HoYoverse releases their line-up for Gamescom 2023, including Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, and more

After the massive success of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, it is safe to assume that HoYoverse has earned quite a huge fanbase over the last three years. To celebrate the annual Gamescom, the company will treat its fans to massive booths and sections dedicated to several titles.

Zenless Zone Zero @ZZZ_EN



Play The Demo>>

Visit our booth for a chance to try the game.



Check-in Event>>

Complete missions to receive rewards.

Images below contain more info~



Beyond the booth, there are surprises waiting as well!



#zzzero #NewEriduinvitesU #gamescom2023 【gamescom 2023 Event Details】Play The Demo>>Visit our booth for a chance to try the game.Check-in Event>>Complete missions to receive rewards.Images below contain more info~Beyond the booth, there are surprises waiting as well! 【gamescom 2023 Event Details】Play The Demo>>Visit our booth for a chance to try the game.Check-in Event>>Complete missions to receive rewards.Images below contain more info~Beyond the booth, there are surprises waiting as well!#zzzero #NewEriduinvitesU #gamescom2023 https://t.co/pv3BmmtxsN

As mentioned, the runtime for Gamescom 2023 is from August 23 to 27. The time for winning Gamescom's opening night tickets starts from July 11 until July 24. The time window for exhibition e-tickets and merchandise is from July 11 to July 31.

Here's everything to expect from HoYoverse from Gamescom 2023:

Genshin Impact: Booths and recreations of all five nations available in the game. A student orchestra from Essen University will be held on August 26.

Booths and recreations of all five nations available in the game. A student orchestra from Essen University will be held on August 26. Honkai Star Rail: Decorated booth based on Silkpunk Flagship. Pom Pom will be present on locations, alongside official hands-on gameplay of PlayStation 5 for the first time.

Decorated booth based on Silkpunk Flagship. Pom Pom will be present on locations, alongside official hands-on gameplay of PlayStation 5 for the first time. Zenless Zone Zero: A booth based on the video store dedicated to the protagonists in-game. Additional prizes will be involved.

A booth based on the video store dedicated to the protagonists in-game. Additional prizes will be involved. Honkai Impact 3rd: Booths tied to a sun-kissed theme involving cosplayers with summer outfits. Stage events will also include band performances and on-site challenges.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers, we are very excited to announce that HoYoverse will be joining Gamescom 2023 from August 23 to August 27 in Cologne, Germany!



Buy tickets here:



#GenshinGamescom #GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Gamescom Gamescom 2023 Exhibition Announcement!Dear Travelers, we are very excited to announce that HoYoverse will be joining Gamescom 2023 from August 23 to August 27 in Cologne, Germany!Buy tickets here: hoyo.link/b4WSDBAd Gamescom 2023 Exhibition Announcement!Dear Travelers, we are very excited to announce that HoYoverse will be joining Gamescom 2023 from August 23 to August 27 in Cologne, Germany!Buy tickets here: hoyo.link/b4WSDBAd#GenshinGamescom #GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Gamescom https://t.co/udKOKrFPgL

Visiting members can expect HoYoverse's booth in Hall 6, B030, from August 23 to 27. Gamescom 2023 is scheduled to take place in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany.

Regarding trailers and announcements, players can expect future Fontaine updates from the game, similar to last year's Gamescom. With the release of Hydro Nation being on August 16, HoYoverse might also have plans to make their new title, Zenless Zone Zero, official.

Poll : 0 votes