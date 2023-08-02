Xbox Gamescom 2023 games showcase: Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and more

With the dates for Gamescom 2023 coming up soon, Xbox has announced the lineup for the event, with Forza Motorsport and Starfield leading the way. The two games are among the most eagerly-anticipated titles scheduled to be released this year. Microsoft's gaming division has announced plenty of exciting programs, and there will be physical and virtual events for the fans.

Forza Motorsport is scheduled for a release in October this year, while Starfield is set to arrive next month. However, Xbox has plenty in store in the form of both AAA and indie titles. All the showcases will occur at the physical booth between August 24-27. On top of that, Xbox has also planned a fanfest for its passionate followers.

All major games in Xbox Gamescom 2023, including Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more

Xbox @Xbox



Our Largest Booth Yet

The latest Console & PC Games

Live streams direct from the show floor, Xbox FanFest, and more!



Get all the details: #XboxGamescom Hey @gamescom, we're headed your way with...Our Largest Booth YetThe latest Console & PC GamesLive streams direct from the show floor, Xbox FanFest, and more!Get all the details: xbx.lv/44OLL6w

After several delays, a little more than one month is left for Starfield to release, while Forza Motorsport fans will have to wait longer. Both games will get theatrical presentations, along with Ara: History Untold.

Those attending Gamescom 2023 will get the first hands-on experience for Towerborne, while there's potential for major updates coming to The Elder Scrolls Online and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

That's not all, as the booth will also allow fans to get hands-on experience with over 25 third-party titles. This includes the world debut of GSC Game World's Stalker 2. Upcoming releases like Payday 3, Armored Core VI, Party Animals, and Cyberpunk 2077's new DLC, Phantom Liberty, will also be playable.

Xbox Gamescom 2023 event dates and timings

Xbox @Xbox



Not at gamescom? Join us online for FanFest Trivia!



Sign up and Learn more:



18+. Ends 8/8/23.

Rules: pic.twitter.com/zhHyzGBcnK If you’re attending gamescom, enter for a chance to win tickets to the After-Hours Booth event!Not at gamescom? Join us online for FanFest Trivia!Sign up and Learn more: xbox.com/fanfest #Sweepstakes 18+. Ends 8/8/23.Rules: xbx.lv/3QqphEn

In an official post, the gaming giants have announced the date and time for all the events in their booth in Cologne, Germany.

Thursday, August 24 – 10:00 am – 8:00 pm CEST

Friday, August 25 – 10:00 am – 8:00 pm CEST

Saturday, August 26 – 9:00 am – 8:00 pm CEST

Sunday, August 27 – 9:00 am – 8:00 pm CEST

On top of that, a virtual event will also be held on August 23, 11:30 am PT / 20:30 CEST. This showcase will be streamed live on Twitch, and a FanFest trivia will also be held for fans to win prizes.