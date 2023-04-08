Elder Scrolls Online begins free play event - dates, new player rewards, sales and more

Elder Scrolls Online has revealed that they are currently running a free play event, for a limited time. Players can play for as long as they want during this time, though they have access to limited content. It is a great way to try the game out for players who have never experienced the world of Tamriel in this manner. However, it’s more than simply playing the game for a limited time.

New accounts will receive a very nice reward, and for those who decide they want to keep going, there are sales to take advantage of. All platforms have access to the Elder Scrolls Online free play event, though it will only be available for a limited time.

How to take part in Elder Scrolls Online free play event

The Elder Scrolls Online free play event runs from today until April 17, 2023. During this time, players can access the base game of ESO, whether they’re on PC, Mac, or the PlayStation/Xbox consoles. While the base game may not sound like much, it’s still an incredibly deep amount of content.

Those interested can also play the four base classes from the game’s launch - Dragonknight, Sorcerer, Nightblade, and Templar. The Warden and Necromancer are from later expansions, so unfortunately, those are not available at this time for free trial event players. However, Elder Scrolls Online players can also take part in PVP while playing for free.

New accounts will also receive 500 Crowns - the real-money currency for Elder Scrolls Online. This can be used on cosmetics, mounts, and other items. If you participated in a previous free play event, don’t worry - you can pick up right where you left off.

If you’re enjoying the MMO, and wish to purchase the game, you can buy it at a variety of outlets, for up to 70% off on the base game, and up to 67% off for the latest expansion, High Isle.

With a new expansion, Necrom, coming in June 2023, there’s never been a better time to play ESO. Players can look forward to more information about the MMO’s expansion soon, as ZeniMax will host a community event that will welcome players back into the Telvanni Peninsula region of Morrowind.

The free play event is going on right now in ESO, so players just need to download the game to get started.

