Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream: Expected date, time, announcements, Redeem codes, and more

Ever since HoYoverse drip marketed the upcoming characters, Genshin Impact fans have been absolutely thrilled about the forthcoming 4.1 update of the game which is expected to be released on September 27, 2023. Although players are aware that Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette, and Wriothesley will be the featured characters for version 4.1, not much has been revealed officially.

However, that may change soon with the arrival of Genshin Impact's 4.1 Special Program livestream which is expected to take place on September 15, 2023. The official livestream will brief players on the upcoming characters, Archon Quests, and other new introductions to the game. The livestream will also provide players with limited-time redeem codes for collecting rewards like Primogems and more.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program to be livestreamed in mid-September 2023

Neuvillette and Wriothesley's character designs (Image via HoYoverse)

Although there has been no official announcement yet, the Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream is expected to be scheduled for around 8 am (UTC-4) on September 15, 2023. Usually, the livestreams occur 10 to 12 days before the patch releases. Considering that the 4.1 update is expected to be released on September 27, 2023, the mentioned date would be ideal.

HoYoverse will announce upcoming character banners, new weapons, events, and all other important information regarding the 4.1 update during the livestream. Three unique redeem codes will also be released, which will reward travelers with the following:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

What to expect from the 4.1 Fontaine update

Rumored characters for 4.1 update (Image via HoYoverse)

As revealed by the drip marketing, Neuvillette and Wriothesley will be the new 5-star characters that will become playable following the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Both are expected to use Catalysts as the weapon of their choice.

Neuvillette is rumored to be a Charged Attack focused 5-star Hydro DPS character, while Wriothesley may be a 5-star Cryo DPS relying on his Normal Attacks to deal damage.

Both characters will also receive a signature weapon in the 4.1 update. It is rumored that the secondary stat of Neuvillette's weapon will be Crit DMG, while Wriothesley's Catalyst may have Crit Rate.

Expand Tweet

Recent Genshin Impact leaks further suggest that the rerun characters during the 4.1 update may be Hu Tao and Venti. The former is considered to be the strongest Pyro DPS in the game, while the latter is an excellent Anemo support offering unmatched CC (Crowd Control) abilities.

The rumored banner schedule for 4.1 is as follows:

First Half - Hu Tao + Neuvillette

Second Half - Venti + Wriothesley

Expand Tweet

According to prominent leaker HomDGCat, the 4.1 update might also introduce a new world boss to the game called Millenium Pearl Seahorse. Players planning to ascend and level up Neuvillette will require drops from this new boss.

Overall, there are several new additions to look forward to in the new 4.1 Fontaine update of Genshin Impact. Further details will likely be available after HoYoverse confirms the date and time for the much-awaited Special Program livestream.