Genshin Impact 4.1 - 4.2 banners schedule: All upcoming characters in 2023

Genshin Impact fans enjoy the new Fontaine region released in the recent 4.0 update. The new region and quests introduced players to many upcoming playable characters that will be released in future game versions. While Neuvillette and Wriothesley have been drip-marketed for version 4.1, the featured characters for 4.2 are still speculative.

Considering 4.2 would be the last update of 2023, only eight remaining characters will be featured on the limited-time character banners before this year ends. While two of those have already been confirmed officially, the community is flooded with leaks about the other six.

This article will provide players with a roadmap of all the characters expected to be released in 2023 during the 4.1 and 4.2 updates of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Hu Tao, Furina, and Ayato among upcoming character banners

Expand Tweet

Genshin Universe on X (formerly Twitter) recently revealed the upcoming characters featured in Genshin Impact's 4.1 and 4.2 updates. It is speculated that Hu Tao and Venti may appear as the rerun banners alongside Neuvillette and Wriothesley in version 4.1. For version 4.2, it is expected that Furina will be the only new 5-star character, and this update may have reruns for Ayato, Baizhu, and Cyno.

Upcoming version 4.1 Characters in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Although the official banners for the 4.1 update have not been disclosed, it is speculated that the banner order for the characters will be as follows:

First Half - Hu Tao + Neuvillette

Second Half - Venti + Wriothesley

If the rumor is true, Neuvillette's leaked Catalyst may be featured alongside the Staff of Homa in the Epitome Invocation weapons banner. This could be a fascinating opportunity with two Crit DMG options for the players.

Upcoming version 4.2 Characters in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Teyvat Tabloid on X recently revealed the expected banner order for the 4.2 update. The Hydro Archon Furina, aka Focalors, is widely expected to be released during this update. The speculated banner order for 4.2 is as follows:

First Half - Furina + Ayato

Second Half - Baizhu + Cyno

Although Furina is rumored to be the only new 5-star character in the 4.2 update, leaks have indicated that the upcoming 4-star character Charlotte may also see a release during this period. She is expected to be a healer from the Cryo element who may wield a Catalyst as the weapon of her choice. It is suggested that her kit may be similar to Baizhu's.