Genshin Impact 4.1 banners: Venti, Wriothesley, and Neuvillette leaks and rerun characters

Genshin Impact leakers have shared new information about the upcoming 4.1 banners. Previous leaks had already claimed two new Fontaine characters, Neuvillette and Wriothesley, to be featured in these banners. Players had been waiting for reliable sources to share more concrete information about the version 4.1 banners.

Based on the latest leaks, the two new Fontaine characters will be joined by two rerun characters: Venti and Tighnari. While this will be Venti's fifth rerun, the Amurta forest ranger will have his very first rerun in Genshin Impact. In this article, we will cover everything players need to know about 4.1 banners from leaks and speculations.

Venti and Tighnari will rerun in Genshin Impact 4.1 banner leaked

Recent leaks have shared valuable information about the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Those who follow relevant leaks must already be aware of HutaoLover leaks about Neuvillette and Wriothesley release window. Both of these are new Fontaine characters recently revealed in Fontaine's official teaser and are expected to debut in the version 4.1 banner.

Based on Uncle Y and Hoyoversejapan's recent leak, it has come to light that these two Fontaine characters will be joined by Venti and Tighnari. Both are 5-star bow characters with great character designs and abilities that explain their popularity in the community.

Expected weapon banners?

With Venti and Tighnari coming as 5-star rerun characters to Genshin Impact 4.1, players can now narrow down some rerun weapons that will arrive in the upcoming Epitome Invocation. Here is a speculated list of bow weapons that might appear in the weapon banner of the version 4.1 update:

Skyward Harp (CRIT-Rate)

(CRIT-Rate) Elegy for the End (Energy Recharge)

(Energy Recharge) Hunter's Path (CRIT-Rate)

Currently, we still don't have much information about Wriothesley and Neuvillette's abilities or signature weapons. Players will have to wait for the 4.1 beta until they can get official announcements or leaks about the signature weapons or abilities of the new Fontaine characters.

Raiden Shogun or Tighnari?

Tighnari is confirmed after the latest leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Many in the community are in debate about the rerun banners after recent leaks. For the longest time, speculations had claimed that Raiden Shogun would rerun in version 4.1 banners in Genshin Impact. However, @HoyoverseJapan has a good track record of delivering reliable and accurate leaks to the community.

It is worth mentioning that all of these are still leaks and speculations. There is still no concrete evidence other than the source having a good track record. Therefore, players are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt.