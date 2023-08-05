Genshin Impact Wriothesley release date, element, weapon type, role in Fontaine, and voice actors

Several Wriothesley Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online. This article will cover his potential release date, element, and a bunch of other interesting details. Note that anything shown off in these leaks is always subject to change. It is possible that some of the content shown below could end up being accurate, but take the following information with some skepticism in case some parts are wrong for the final version.

Note that there are currently no Genshin Impact video leaks showing off Wriothesley when this article was written. Everything Travelers know about him comes from text leaks and official news. Let's start with the potential release date rumors based on the current Version Update leaks tied to his possible banner.

Genshin Impact leaks: Wriothesley release date

The relevant banner leak comes from Uncle YC (Image via Tao Mains Discord)

Current Genshin Impact leaks point to Wriothesley being summonable in Version 4.1. The exact banner phase is yet to be revealed, which means there are two possible release dates:

First phase: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 Second phase: October 18, 2023

All that's known about this new character's banner is that it will run simultaneously with Venti's. Leaks by Uncle YC and HoYoverse Japan suggest that the other phase will have Neuvillette and Tighnari as the featured 5-star characters.

These are the other leaked 4.1 banners (Image via Tao Mains Discord)

Travelers must be patient until more leaks confirm the exact banner order, as well as whether the rumored featured 5-stars are accurate or not. It's too early to tell as the 4.1 beta hadn't started yet when this article was written.

Element, weapon type, and role in the story

Daily Wriothesley ⚔️ @DailyWrioth



5★, Cryo polearm, standard banner. Physical DPS. He has some boxing references (maybe a hint of his gameplay) and he's Fontaine's warden!



– Fun fact: At first, his design was mistaken with Varka's bcs of his wolves references! Just a friendly reminder about Wriothesley:5★, Cryo polearm, standard banner. Physical DPS. He has some boxing references (maybe a hint of his gameplay) and he's Fontaine's warden!– Fun fact: At first, his design was mistaken with Varka's bcs of his wolves references! pic.twitter.com/Ii5UOHot81

Old Genshin Impact leaks referenced Wriothesley being a 5-star Cryo Polearm user. Leakers AHQ and Randialos also stated that he would be added to the Wanderlust Invocation (the Standard Banner). That means Travelers could expect him to be summonable in his featured banner in Genshin Impact 4.1 and then have him be present in Wanderlust Invocation in Version 4.2 if these leaks are true.

Not much has been leaked about his kit. Some rumors indicate him being a physical DPS, but nothing concrete has been revealed about his abilities. As far as his role goes, all we know is that Wriothesley is a warden for a prison in Fontaine.

He's apparently colorblind, too (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

A leak by Videre claims that Wriothesley is also colorblind, which appears to be backed up by a datamine of the Cerulean Gem furnishing's description. He apparently thinks a pinkish flower is cerulean. It is also worth noting that he was seen with Sigewinne in the official Fontaine preview.

Sigewinne is apparently a nurse who works with the prisons, yet not much else is known about the dynamic between these two Fontaine characters.

Voice actors

The official Japanese VA reveal (Image via HoYoverse)

miHoYo has officially revealed this character's voice actors. Here they are:

Chinese: Liu Beichen

Liu Beichen English: Joe Zieja

Joe Zieja Japanese: Ono Daisuke

Ono Daisuke Korean: Kwon Chang-wook

That's everything Travelers need to know about Genshin Impact's Wriothesley right now. More details could arrive in the future once the 4.1 beta test is leaked.