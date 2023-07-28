Genshin Impact leaks highlight two characters who might be colorblind

If the latest Genshin Impact leaks are to be believed, two new Fontaine characters are supposedly colorblind. Leaker Videre states that Wriothesley and Sigewinne are those two units. However, there are some caveats. For example, Sigewinne isn't a typical colorblind person. She instead sees the world differently due to being a Melusine, which is reflected in the leaked description for the Sky Sapphire furnishing (also known as Celurean Gem in some other leaks).

There is currently no indication these two characters' "colorblind" status would affect their gameplay in any way. For example, there aren't any leaked screenshots showing them perceiving the world differently than other units. Let's look at the first leak about this topic down below.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sigewinne and Wriothesley might be colorblind

Videre's original leak (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

The above Russian leak states the following in English:

"Information About Characters! Wriothesley and Sigewinne are both colorblind. (Melusines see colors differently than humans) Exclusive leak."

Wriothesley's type of colorblindness isn't stated in the Genshin Impact leaks. For instance, the leaks don't confirm the exact condition. A datamined furnishing suggests he cannot see reddish hues, meaning he could have Protanopia. Said datamine could be seen in the following tweet.

daily wriothesley 🗝️ @dailywrio

further explation on sigewinne and wriothesley being colourblind



the way sigewinne thought this flower is gold and wrio thought it's blue when it's actually pink is so precious // #genshinleaks via videre (stc)further explation on sigewinne and wriothesley being colourblindthe way sigewinne thought this flower is gold and wrio thought it's blue when it's actually pink is so precious pic.twitter.com/2Hy68A62p8 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/2Hy68A62p8

Here's the important part of what the datamined Celurean Gem furnishing states, according to Ambr.top:

"A certain Melusine deployed to the field had a fondness for the floweret and referred to it as "Golden Gem Flower," but was corrected by her human colleague stating that it was "cerulean." In reality, the vision of Melusines is very different from humans, while her colleague happened to be color-blind."

Sigewinne's colleague is known to be Wriothesley. This datamine would indicate that the latter character is just colorblind in general while the former just sees the world differently.

Notes about colorblindness

See how the pinkish color looks blue to people with Protanopia? (Image via Iris Tech)

If the furnishing datamine is true, then Wriothesley would have a vision similar to the middle row. The furnishing's flowers are stated to be red or rosy, yet he is implied to be the human colleague who thought it was blue. Interestingly, the above photo shows a good example of why he might think that if he had Protanopia.

The pinkish flowers look bluish here in the middle example. Note that Sigewinne would not have what's shown on the right side of the above infographic, as she called the aforementioned furnishing a "Golden Flower Gem," meaning she would have a different condition altogether. It's implied that all Melusines have the same general vision as her.

No previous Genshin Impact characters have been known to have colorblindness, so it's interesting to see two different playable characters have a variation of this condition.

Other notes about Wriothesley and Sigewinne

Wriothesley is rumored to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.1 as a 5-star Cryo Polearm user. Sigewinne has no reliably leaked release version at the moment, but current leaks point to her being a Hydro unit. No ability details have been leaked about these two Genshin Impact characters just yet.

That's everything Travelers currently know about Wriothesley and Sigewinne via the latest Genshin Impact leaks. If Wriothesley is playable in Version 4.1, the beta leaks will reveal that around the launch of the 4.0 update.