Genshin Impact Fontaine banners schedule: Version 4.0 and beyond character leaks

Genshin Impact's upcoming Fontaine roster looks to be one for the ages. With the official reveal of this new region via a teaser, HoYoverse showed almost every playable entity they will be releasing in the next six months. Since the launch of a new nation will bring in a lot of characters, players need to have an idea of what to expect.

Thankfully, a recent leak provides information regarding units coming after the 4.0 update. While Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet have been confirmed to be arriving in this patch, the following leaks will lay out a small chart on every banner set to appear in-game in the next few months. This includes new characters from out of Fontaine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Character rumors for Genshin Impact 4.0 and beyond

The v4.0 update will have Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet as new characters, with reruns of Tartaglia, Yelan, and Zhongli. However, subsequent patches will be getting new 5-star and 4-star characters as well, alongside story releases.

Hydro Archon, Furina, can be expected to be released in 4.2, which is a couple of updates after the initial launch of Fontaine.

The following is a list of all upcoming characters, their rarity, and roles within the Fontaine update of Genshin Impact:

4.0: Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow), Lynette (4-star Anemo Sword), and Freminet (4-star Cryo Claymore).

4.1: Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Polearm, will move to Standard banner), Neuvillette ( 5-star Hydro Catalyst).

4.2: Furina (5-star Hydro Sword, the Archon).

Other mentioned characters: Charlotte (4-star Cryo Catalyst), Sigewinne (5-star Hydro Bow), Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword), Navia (5-star Geo), Dahlia (4-star Catalyst Hydro), Chiori (5-star from Inazuma),

4.4: Humanoid Cloud Retainer (element, rarity, and weapon remains unknown).

Readers should note that each character's name has been officially announced by HoYoverse, while the order of their release was datamined.

However, based on Archon's release in previous updates, Furina is likely to come out in Genshin Impact 4.2. The following Reddit post should provide clearer details on all upcoming characters.

The original chart was uploaded by a reputed leaker in the community called HuTaolover777. For official kit details, readers will need to wait a while as Fontaine updates near their releases.

