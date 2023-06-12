Genshin Impact 4.0 banner leaks: First Fontaine characters and release rumors

Genshin Impact will enter a brand-new phase with the upcoming Fontaine expansion in just a few months. With new locations, missions, events, and characters to look for, the community is excited to know if HoYoverse has any plans to release new game modes. However, before the update arrives on the official servers, it is important to note what the company has in store regarding the characters.

With the start of the new Fontaine update, players will also get new characters from the region. Two of these characters have already been officially revealed by HoYoverse. To summarize, everyone can expect Lyney and Lynette to appear in one of the phases in v4.0, alongside the reruns of Yelan and Tartaglia.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the leaked banners for Genshin Impact 4.0?

With a few new characters and reruns, players will have their hands full with the new Fontaine regions. Everyone can also expect a drastic change in meta, as HoYoverse might shift the balance towards newly released characters.

With the release of v4.0, players will see the following units:

5-star Lyney (Male Pyro Bow).

4-star Lynette (Female Anemo Sword).

4-star Freminet (Male Cryo Claymore).

5-star Yelan (Female Hydro Bow).

5-star Tartaglia (Male Hydro Bow).

As mentioned, Lyney and Lynette have been showcased in one of Genshin Impact's storyline previews. Based on their appearance, it can be assumed that they are siblings. However, no additional information regarding their involvement in the story has been revealed yet.

Kirara has a voice line on Lyney, revealing that the latter is a magician capable of making things disappear and reappear out of thin air.

Lyney and Lynette, as shown in the trailer (Image via Genshin Impact

Freminet, meanwhile, is another interesting character. Reliable leaker Mero stated the following about the character on Twitter:

"Freminet is a diver whose occupation demands a great deal of precision and concentration when working with intricate machinery. As a result, he can come across as aloof and unemotional when conversing with other people."

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description. Name: FreminetWeapon: ClaymoreElement: CryoRarity: 4*Release Version: 4.0Affiliation: FontaineArt is AI generated from visual description. https://t.co/K5sHkHddQg

The remaining two reruns will include Tartaglia and Yelan in separate banners, both being the most-used Hydro characters in the game. Players should note that information is expected on an additional 5-star character for v4.0, who could either be a new character or a rerun.

When will Genshin Impact 4.0 be released?

The much-awaited v4.0 of Genshin Impact can be expected to hit the official servers on August 16, 2023. However, this particular date is based on the ongoing runtime of banners and phases.

Daily Fontaine ⚖️ @FontaineDaiIy And now is the time for us to pretend surprise And now is the time for us to pretend surprise https://t.co/wQithHDBsW

Some leaks regarding Fontaine's main storyline will follow these aspects:

The difference in wealth. Contradictions between the poor and the rich. Environmental pollution.

Additionally, there seem to be two factions, including Light and Darkness.

Poll : 0 votes