Genshin Impact 3.7 rumors hint at second Yoimiya Story Quest and new Dendro character

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed an exciting piece of news about the game's upcoming version, 3.7. The unofficial information suggests that the developers might release a second Story Quest for Yoimiya. Genshin Impact v3.7 is expected to host a major event in the Land of Eternity, Inazuma. Some previous leaks for that game version have suggested that the update might bring one new and final character before Fontaine (a region) is unlocked in version 4.0.

This article will offer everything that fans need to know about the upcoming patch for HoYoverse's Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya might receive new Story Quest act in Genshin Impact 3.7, as per leaks

Yoimiya could get a new Story Quest (image via Team China)

Based on a leak provided by the popular Genshin Impact forum, Team China, it is speculated that Yoimiya could potentially get a second act in her Story Quest, Carassius Auratus. She is a five-star Pyro character from Inazuma who wields a Bow as a weapon.

Since some other leaks suggested that Genshin Impact version 3.7 will conduct a major event in the Land of Eternity, Inazuma, it makes sense for Yoimiya to be in this patch. Furthermore, she could potentially become the first-ever entity, who is not an Archon, to get a second Story Quest act. As of version 3.5, only two characters — Zhongli and Raiden Shogun — have received part two of their respective quests, so this is huge news for fans.

If the leaks are true and Yoimiya does get a new Story Quest, it could also mean that she might receive a rerun banner as well.

Leaks reveal HoYoverse might release a new 4-star Dendro character in version 3.7

HoyoverseJapan recently revealed some of the upcoming character banners, which include Eula's rerun one in v3.8 and Kirara's release in v3.7. The latter is a new four-star Dendro unit that is supposedly a nekomata or a cat youkai associated with the Asase Shrine in Seirai Island, Inazuma.

Kirara's body model leak (Image via HoYoverse)

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.5 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.



According to current information:



Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl

4✰ Dendro Sword

3.7 est release date



Previously reported as 5✰ Geo, with some leaks mentioning her as a Bow user. These are incorrect.

The two posts above offer some of the leaked data that reveals information about the rumored new entity. The first one displays her character designs from various angles. Although the post by SYP mentions her name as Momoka, it was later confirmed that the new character is called Kirara, and Momoka is the name of her in-game file.

Based on the leaks, she is a four-star Dendro unit that uses a Sword. She was previously believed to be a five-star Geo, so fans were surprised when some trusted leakers revealed the change in her rarity and vision.

