Genshin Impact 3.7 release date, expected characters, and rerun leaks

Version 3.6 is already around the corner, so some players might be wondering when Genshin Impact 3.7 will come out. Not only that, but there have also been a few leaks regarding this update. It's impossible to verify how accurate these rumors are at the moment, yet this information is all that Travelers have available to them right now. Genshin Impact 3.7 is expected to release around 11 am (UTC+8) on May 24, 2023.

HoYoverse has yet to confirm this detail, yet past Version Updates tend to follow a schedule regarding how long each patch lasts. On a related note, there are also unconfirmed details about a new character and potential reruns.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks and speculation: Release date, characters, and more

Version 3.6 is due to launch on April 12, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Figuring out the general release date for Version Updates is pretty easy. Most patches tend to last for 42 days. Hence, one can add that amount of time to Version 3.6's release date to get an idea of when Genshin Impact 3.7 will launch.

In this example, adding 42 days to April 12 will give players the aforementioned May 24, 2023, date. There is always a possibility that the new patch could come a day earlier or later than what's expected. Still, knowing the speculated release date is good to give players an idea of when Genshin Impact 3.7 will launch.

New character

Kirara is a new character expected to debut in this patch (Image via HoYoverse)

One character leaked for Genshin Impact 3.7 is Kirara. She's supposedly a 4-star Dendro Sword user. It is worth noting that early leaks initially reported that she was a 5-star Geo Sword user. Even the original leaked artwork showed her with a Geo Vision. There is currently no updated concept art for players to see where she dons a Dendro Vision, so they just have to assume that leakers are telling the truth here.

Sadly, there is no gameplay footage or other leaks to show off regarding her abilities. No leaks on her exact banner phase have been revealed yet. There is also a lack of news on reruns, although there have been reports of characters who won't get reruns in the upcoming update.

Rerun information

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 3.7のガチャに放浪者と鍾離はいない

no wanderer and Zhongli in 3.7 banner.



Via team china 3.7のガチャに放浪者と鍾離はいないno wanderer and Zhongli in 3.7 banner.Via team china https://t.co/C90roqwAo9

Team China has leaked that Wanderer, Zhongli, and Eula are not due to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7. Credible leaker Uncle Lu has stated that Eula will be in Version 3.8 so that part of the initial rumors has a good chance of being true.

Unfortunately, there is no other information on who will be having a rerun in Version 3.7. Excluding the aforementioned characters, the following 5-star characters haven't had a banner in a long time:

Klee

Kazuha

Kokomi

Venti

Albedo

It's possible that any of these characters could get a rerun, but it's vital to reiterate that there is no concrete evidence for any reruns in Genshin Impact 3.7. Travelers should expect to get more credible leaks and news sometime in May 2023 regarding who will be getting a banner.

On a related note, Kirara's gameplay will be unveiled beforehand if she is playable in this patch since new character leaks are often released before reruns historically.

