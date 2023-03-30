List of Genshin Impact character reruns expected in versions 3.6-3.8

Genshin Impact players are eagerly anticipating the character reruns in versions 3.6 through 3.8, which have already been leaked but haven't been confirmed to be accurate. Apart from the leaks, there is also some rampant speculation about who is due for a rerun banner in the upcoming updates, with players guessing based on who hasn't had an Event Wish in a while.

The official news regarding the character Event Wishes for version 3.6 will be revealed during the livestream on March 31, 2023. However, players will have to wait much longer for confirmation on versions 3.7 and 3.8's rerun banners. Until then, one can expect several highly anticipated characters like Nahida and Eula to appear in the upcoming updates.

Genshin Impact 3.6 to 3.8 rumors: Potential character rerun banners

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77

As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:



3.6ガチャ：

前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ

後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ



3.6 banners:

1st: Nahida＋Nilou

2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋Kaveh



Via vississ&Tao 私が順序は不定と言った通り最終的には以下になる⬇️As I said, the order is indefinite, in the end it will be below:3.6ガチャ：前半：ナヒーダ＋ニィロウ後半：白朮＋甘雨＋カーヴェ3.6 banners:1st: Nahida＋Nilou2st: Baizhu＋Ganyu＋KavehVia vississ&Tao

The current list of potential reruns mentioned in the leaks includes:

3.6: Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu

Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu 3.7: N/A

N/A 3.8: Eula

For starters, current leaks point to Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu receiving reruns in Genshin Impact 3.6. The banner order is apparently:

Nahida and Nilou in the first phase

Baizhu and Ganyu in the second phase

The 3.6 Special Program hasn't aired yet, so there is no official confirmation of these details so far. It is worth noting that some leakers have expressed uncertainty regarding the exact banner details featuring these 5-star characters.

It is worth noting that Nahida has been leaked to have a Story Quest in this update. Not only that, but she also appears on the official Special Program artwork for Genshin Impact 3.6. Both aspects point to her being a likely 5-star character for that version update (but don't necessarily confirm it).

Yukizero @real_Yukizero7 3.8 Elua rerun

confirmed by Uncle Lu 3.8 Elua rerunconfirmed by Uncle Lu

Other rerun leaks are scarce. The only credible one worth mentioning is Eula supposedly having a banner in Genshin Impact 3.8. No specific details about other 5-star characters have been revealed so far.

Genshin leaker Uncle Lu has a very strong track record, so there is a good chance that this Eula rumor is true. Even so, players will have to wait several months until they get proof of whether or not this leak is accurate.

5-star characters who haven't had a banner in a long time

These are the characters who haven't had an Event Wish in a long time (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Genshin Impact characters who haven't had an Event Wish in several banner cycles (excluding non-Standard Banner characters like Keqing):

Eula

Klee

Kazuha

Zhongli

Ganyu

Kokomi

Venti

Albedo

Nilou

Yoimiya

Nahida

Any one of these characters could show up in a future rerun. It is worth mentioning that Ganyu, Nilou, Nahida, and Eula are all referenced in leaks. Of this bunch, Eula has gone the longest without an Event Wish, having already been missing in over 23 banner phases.

There were leaks of a Klee skin coming out in a future update, but there aren't any more specific details about when that might happen or if it indicates a potential banner. Travelers will get more rerun leaks about the upcoming Genshin Impact patches in the following months.

All of the characters listed above are strong contenders for another banner in the following few updates. In the meantime, players won't have to wait long to see if the 3.6 leaks are accurate.

