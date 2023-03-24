List of Genshin Impact characters with the oldest rerun banners

Several Genshin Impact characters have gone an absurd amount of time without seeing reruns since their last banners. The information included in this article is relevant up to Genshin Impact 3.5 and can easily be verified using Paimon.moe's banner section. For those who don't know, that is a fan site with plenty of resources on current Event Wish data.

Here are the characters who haven't been featured in the longest time and how many Event Wishes have occurred since each of their last banner:

Keqing: 37

37 Eula: 23

23 Klee: 13

13 Kazuha: 13

13 Zhongli: 11

11 Tighnari: 11

11 Ganyu: 10

10 Kokomi: 10

That is eight characters who haven't seen an Event Wish in at least ten banner phases. Unfortunately, some of the units listed above aren't likely to be featured again anytime soon.

List of Genshin Impact characters who have gone the longest without a rerun banner

This table shows how long it's been since all 5-star characters had an Event Wish (Image via Paimon.moe)

Just for reference, here are the last times each of the following entities was featured on a character Event Wish banner:

Keqing: Version 1.3

Version 1.3 Eula: Version 2.3

Version 2.3 Klee: Version 2.8

Version 2.8 Kazuha: Version 2.8

Version 2.8 Zhongli: Version 3.0

Version 3.0 Tighnari: Version 3.0

Version 3.0 Ganyu: Version 3.0

Version 3.0 Kokomi: Version 3.0

Unsurprisingly, some of the characters in the above list have been leaked to have a rerun in one of the upcoming Version Updates. Of the bunch, Keqing and Tighnari are the least likely to get fresh Event Wishes since they're considered Standard Banner entities. Genshin Impact players can get those two units in any character-specific Event Wish, including Wanderlust Invocation.

Keqing will likely never be dethroned for this record (Image via HoYoverse)

Keqing will likely hold the record for the five-star unit that has gone the longest without being featured on a new Event Wish. She, Tighnari, and Dehya are the only entities to have had a promotional character Event Wish and also be on Wanderlust Invocation.

In Dehya's case, she will be added to Wanderlust Invocation in Genshin Impact 3.6.

The last time Dance of Lanterns was around (Image via HoYoverse)

The above photo shows what Keqing's old Event Wish looked like back in Version 1.3. According to Genshin Lab data, it was one of the weakest-performing banners in the game. Interestingly enough, this Event Wish featured a character already present in Wanderlust Invocation.

It's worth noting that both Tighnari and Dehya were added to Wanderlust Invocation after their character-specific Event Wishes happened.

4-star characters who have gone the longest without being featured

Chongyun is the number one 4-star character who hasn't been featured in the longest time (Image via HoYoverse)

Four-star units are always available to pull on any Event Wish. Nonetheless, some characters haven't been featured in a long time, which could put a damper on players trying to get their Constellations.

Here is a list of four-star entities that haven't been featured in at least ten banners:

Chongyun: 14

14 Fischl: 11

11 Dori: 10

That means the last time Genshin Impact players had a good opportunity to get their Constellations was back in these Version Updates:

Chongyun: Version 2.7

Version 2.7 Fischl: Version 3.0

Version 3.0 Dori: Version 3.0

Chongyun is the only four-star not to be featured in an Event Wish since Version 3.0 launched.

Poll : Are you saving Primogems for Eula's return? Yes No 0 votes