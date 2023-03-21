Genshin Impact banner leaks: Eula rerun and upcoming characters revealed

Genshin Impact is still very much within the Sumeru chapter, as each update releases new locations and characters from the nation of Dendro. Players have been active in making each character their core unit for DPS, support, and other roles. HoYoverse has greatly helped them by bringing in reruns from previous versions.

Similar to multiple reruns in the past, one particular character hasn't seen the face of the community since November 2021. Her name is Eula, and she is expected to return, as claimed by reputed data miners.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Eula rerun, Baizhu and Kaveh leaks, alongside Momoka details for future updates of Genshin Impact

1) Eula rerun

The community is excited due to the rumors of a Eula rerun. The Cryo Claymore wielder is considered one of the most potent DPS characters in the game. She can deal raw physical damage to any enemy without requiring synergies from other elements.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.5 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable - Uncle Lu]



Eula will have a rerun in 3.8. [Reliable - Uncle Lu]Eula will have a rerun in 3.8.

Being a reputed leaker in the community, Uncle Lu revealed that Eula would be getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8. Hence, players who have been waiting can start saving now, as there are still three and a half updates between them and the captain of the Reconnaissance Company.

2) Baizhu and Kaveh

Compared to Eula, both Baizhu and Kaveh are closer to a release, as both will debut in version 3.6. The update is set to be released on April 12, 2023, alongside two additional reruns in the form of Nahida and Nilou.

According to various sources, players can expect Baizhu and Kaveh to feature in the second phase of 3.6.

Baizhu will be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder whose talents hint at the character's healer and shielder role. Kaveh, on the other hand, will be a 4-star Dendro Claymore wielder.

Kaveh can deal burst Dendro damage based on his own and allies' elemental mastery.

Additional leaks revealed both characters appearing in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6, with the first phase occupied by Dendro Archon and Nilou.

3) Momoka

Momoka is yet another new character revealed by the leaks surfacing online. Her transformation throughout the process has been bizarre since she is now a 4-star Dendro Sword user (previously a 5-star Geo Bow). She is a teenage girl, resembling a catgirl trope despite being human.

The only thing available regarding her kit is that she might be a shielder, which can change, considering how her old model had a Geo vision keychain. She is expected to be released in version 3.7.

4) Lyney and Linette

Lyney and Linette were teased way back during the game launch when HoYoverse revealed the Fontaine characters in their "Genshin Impact: Storyline Preview" video; however, recent leaks suggest both the characters' kits.

Mero @merlin_impact Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user https://t.co/LiKbOJ2jif

Lyney seems to be a 5-star Bow Pyro user, and Linette will be a 4-star Anemo Sword user.

Mero @merlin_impact Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user https://t.co/xVVwZpdgHB

Additional details haven't been revealed yet on these Fontaine characters.

Poll : 0 votes