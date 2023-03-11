Genshin Impact Momoka leaks: New name, element change, and weapon type details revealed

A ton of Momoka leaks have been released within the Genshin Impact community in the past few days. This time, there is more information about her new name and gameplay. No gameplay footage exists at the moment, as the 3.7 beta tests are yet to begin.

Travelers who have paid attention to Momoka leaks in the past few weeks should know that she used to be known as a Geo catgirl who was a 5-star Sword user. She's now reported to be a 4-star Dendro Sword user. Also, her new name is apparently Kirara.

Genshin Impact Momoka leaks: Kirara is her new name

A translation of the latest leaks from Team China (Image via Team China, u/vivliz)

This Genshin Impact leak reveals:

Momoka's name is actually Kirara.

She has some sort of Talent that enables better climbing. Not much was revealed about the specifics of this particular rumor.

Both forms of her Elemental Skill still involve shields.

Choosing to press or hold her Elemental Skill affects her construct's attack.

Her C1 and C4 have buffs of some kind.

Her C2 makes her Elemental Burst better.

Kirara's Elemental Burst uses cat bombs.

These Genshin Impact leaks aren't too specific regarding her kit, yet they offer more insight than what past rumors have done thus far. The most important aspect is the revelation that Momoka's real name is Kirara.

This is what happens if you try to name Wanderer something already taken (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, if a player tries to name Wanderer "Kirara," they will get refused. That trait is shared with other character names, giving this leak some credibility. Momoka is merely the name associated with her data, meaning Travelers should get used to calling her Kirara.

The rest of this article will focus on some of the older leaks that haven't been disproven yet.

Momoka's rarity, element, and weapon

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.5 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.

According to current information:



According to current information:



Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl

4✰ Dendro Sword

3.7 est release date



Previously reported as 5✰ Geo, with some leaks mentioning her as a Bow user. These are incorrect. There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.According to current information:Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl4✰ Dendro Sword3.7 est release datePreviously reported as 5✰ Geo, with some leaks mentioning her as a Bow user. These are incorrect.

Based on the initially leaked character render, Kirara was originally a 5-star Geo character. However, it has now come to light that she's actually a 4-star Dendro character. Some old leaks reference her being a Sword user, but a few alternatively state that she used a Bow.

Current leaks indicate that she only uses the former weapon. Kirara is currently slated for a release date set in Genshin Impact 3.7. No specific data has been leaked, meaning there are two main estimations, assuming HoYoverse follows the current pattern of 42-day patch cycles:

~May 24, 2023

~June 14, 2023

The only other noteworthy leak to cover is her model. Readers can see it in the following section.

Momoka character model

Players can see a Geo Vision on her right hip (left for the reader's perspective). This will change to a Dendro Vision based on the current Genshin Impact leaks. It is unknown what other aspects of her design will change in the upcoming months until her official reveal.

After all, everything is subject to change. Kirara has been a highly anticipated character since she was first leaked as a catgirl, and several aspects of her character have already been altered. For example, she's no longer a Geo 5-star.

That's the end of the roundup of Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks regarding Kirara.

