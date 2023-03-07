Genshin Impact Momoka leaks: New Geo catgirl character design and release rumors

A new wave of Genshin Impact leaks related to Momoka (the rumored name of the Geo catgirl) has revealed her actual design. Back then, players just had fanart that supposedly looked like her. They can now view her in-game render. This is subject to change, but the news is bound to be exciting for some players.

Current leaks point to the character being playable sometime in Genshin Impact 3.7. No specific details about her banner or her exact release date have been made public yet. HoYoverse had yet to reveal the Geo catgirl by the time this article was written.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: New details about the Geo Catgirl named Momoka

A compilation of various images showing off the Geo catgirl (Image via CycloneTheFox)

The most useful leak to analyze would be the one showcasing a few different angles of the Geo catgirl's in-game model. Her design and color scheme are quite similar to SYP's character description. The card icon shown above is merely a mockup, but everything else should be accurate according to the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Parts of her appearance have been discussed by leakers. Some past ones have stated that her catgirls are fake, yet a recent leak by Kuroo says that her tail is real. The same leaker has also indicated that she is a 5-star character.

Mero @merlin_impact Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.



Momoka is Geo sword user.

Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).



While there is no gameplay footage of Momoka, leaker Mero has revealed that the Geo catgirl uses a Sword and is primarily a shielder. Her Elemental Skill apparently has press-and-hold variations, but not much else is known about her kit.

On a related note, some old leaks stated that this character could be added to Wanderlust Invocation. There haven't been any new developments on whether that has been confirmed at present. There are currently no Geo or Inazuman characters on that banner, which would make Momoka the first in both categories if she was added to Wanderlust Invocation.

Geo catgirl release rumors

Many leaks refer to Momoka being released sometime in Genshin Impact 3.7. The 3.7 beta hasn't started yet, so players cannot currently see any gameplay leaks related to the character. Still, all of the recent leaks tied to her in-game model are considered reliable, meaning that Travelers at least have an idea of what she will look like in the game.

It is currently unknown if Momoka will be playable in the first or second half of Genshin Impact 3.7. Estimations for her release date would point to the following dates:

If she will be released in the first half: ~May 24, 2023

~May 24, 2023 If she will be released in the second half: ~June 14, 2023

The above dates are estimates based on the current 42-day cycle for version updates and how banners tend to last 21 days. HoYoverse has yet to reveal any specific information about Genshin Impact 3.7.

It is unknown who will have a rerun alongside this Geo catgirl. Not much has been revealed about what will be in this Version Update besides that Momoka will be playable.

