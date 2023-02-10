Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Upcoming Geo character design and other details

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed potential reruns and events in the v3.7 update, leaving fans fairly excited about the upcoming patch. Although they have also hinted at the release of a brand new character, there's currently very little information available besides their Vision and general character design.

This article will cover everything that has been leaked so far about Genshin Impact's 3.7 banners, events, and the rumored new character. Considering that none of these leaks have been officially confirmed by HoYoverse, fans are advised to take everything mentioned below with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal a new Geo character in the upcoming update

The latest Genshin Impact leak has hinted that a brand new character from the region of Inazuma is likely to be released in the 3.7 update. Unfortunately, besides her element and visual appearance, not much information has been provided about this new unit yet.

According to the leak, the new character is reportedly a female character with Geo vision and is described as a teenage girl with cat-like features. Based on this description, she has long brown hair with a short ponytail, has her thighs exposed, and wears blue clothes with slouchy socks.

Leakers have stated that interested fans can refer to Pardofelis from Honkai Impact 3rd and Plusle (a VTuber) to have a general idea of what the new character looks like. Additionally, the leaks also speculate that she's a Nekomata with two tails.

For those who aren't aware, a Nekomata is a cat yokai in Japanese culture that's the equivalent of a spirit in the West. Based on the assumption that she's a yokai, the leakers also suspect that she's related to Asase Shrine, which is located on Seirai Island.

Interestingly, a Twitter user, Trish, shared an original image representation of the new Geo character, based on the details provided by SYP, with the latter claiming that she did indeed look similar.

Kamisato Ayaya and other rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.7, based on leaks

As per the leaks provided by u/urkisreng, Genshin Impact will conduct a major Inazuma event in the v3.7 update and there's a high possibility that Kamisato Ayaka will get a rerun.

Based on another banner roadmap leak, Ayaka will get a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.7, alongside a few other characters from Inazuma, including the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun. This data matches the previous leak, indicating that the Cryo Princess is fairly likely to get her second rerun in the upcoming update.

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the strongest DPS units in the game and generally shines in Permafreeze team compositions, dealing massive amounts of damage to enemies. Even after the introduction of Dendro reactions, which significantly shifted the meta, the 5-star Cryo Princess has retained a top spot in the meta with her Freeze reactions.

So far, she has received only one rerun and hasn't featured in any banners for nearly a year, leaving fans especially excited about her potential rerun in the upcoming patch. Furthermore, it's speculated that Kazuha might get his second rerun in the same update alongside the Wanderer and Raiden Shogun.

