New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced revealing all the upcoming reruns and new release banners up to the v3.8 update. The upcoming patches are rumored to bring back some of the most awaited character rerun banners such as Shenhe and Kazuha, and they also hint towards the release of a new character.

While these leaks are mostly based on speculation, this article will cover all the banners from Genshin Impact 3.5 up to 3.8 that have been leaked so far. Excluding ones that have been officially confirmed by HoYoverse, players should take everything else with a pinch of salt.

According to leaks, Shenhe, Kazuha, and Nahida will get rerun banners in upcoming Genshin Impact updates

Genshin Impact 3.5 is less than a month away, and HoYoverse has already officially announced that Dehya and Mika will be available in the next update. While they have not confirmed any of the other characters that will get a rerun, recent leaks suggest that Cyno may get his first one in the first phase alongside Dehya.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, Eula is speculated to get her first rerun in over a year. It is still unclear who the other characters will be. However, based on the leaks, it will most likely be Venti or Albedo.

Genshin Impact will do a Special Program livestream for the next update on or around February 17 to tease all upcoming events and banners. So, players can wait for the official confirmation.

Following another recent Genshin Impact leak, many characters may receive well-needed rerun banners. Many previous leaks also strongly hinted towards Baizhu and Kaveh's availability as two new Dendro playable units in the v3.6 update. Nahida, Nilou, and Shenhe are also speculated to get their first rerun in the same update. Their banners are mostly based on speculation and story timelines.

Nahida's rerun is based on the assumption that Genshin Impact will follow the previous Archon rerun banner pattern since all of them received their first one only four patches after their release.

While Shenhe has yet to get a rerun since her release over a year ago, some leaks have revealed a new region in Liyue will be released soon, which is why many leakers suspect she might feature in v3.6.

The above leak also revealed that players might see a new Geo character in v3.7 with Zhongli or Raiden Shogun rerun banners in the first phase. Furthermore, Kamisato Ayaka, Wanderer, and Kazuha may also get one in the same patch.

Based on another leak provided by u/ukrisreng, HoYoverse will conduct a major Inazuma event in v3.7. It was also revealed that there is a high possibility that the Cryo Princess of Genshin Impact will get her second rerun, which also matches the previous leak.

Finally, the leak hints towards the release of another new character alongside a Klee rerun banner in the v3.8 update. Venti and Kazuha are the other two that are speculated to get a banner. However, the latter is speculated to get a rerun in the v3.7 patch as well.

So, it can be assumed that Kazuha will feature in one of the two updates, mostly leaning towards v3.7 because of the supposed Inazuma event.

