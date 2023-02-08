Genshin Impact Baizhu leaks: Skills, signature weapon, new skin, and more

Baizhu has recently become a hot topic within the Genshin Impact community due to leaks that revealed his potential kit and signature weapon. Although he was the first and only character confirmed to possess Dendro vision before Sumeru, he is yet to be released as a playable unit in the game.

We look at all the information leaked about his potential abilities, signature weapon, and new skin. Do note that all information is based on speculation and other Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks, which are subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Baizhu's signature weapon and new skin

Based on an NGA leak provided by u/vivliz, it appears Baizhu can create a shield using his Elemental Skill and won't be a healer unit, as was previously believed by the community. It is speculated that he will be a support or sub-DPS unit that can convert all of his ATK stats into Elemental Mastery.

According to another Genshin Impact leak by NGA, Baizhu will be released as a 5-star catalyst unit and can create a shield from his Elemental Skill, which matches the previous data.

While the full effects of his Elemental Burst have not been revealed, his burst seems to do a set of coordinated attacks with Changsheng, similar to Yelan. Additionally, he seems to be able to decrease the enemy's Dendro resistance and increase his own damage.

For those who are unaware, Changsheng is the name of Baizhu's pet snake that can talk and usually be seen around his neck.

Baizhu is also expected to get a new skin before his supposed release. It is, however, still unclear if it will be an alternative costume like Jean, Mona, Rosaria, and Amber or a redesign like Scaramouche. Other leaks indicate that it will be a separate censored skin for the Genshin Impact CN server.

Other Genshin Impact leaks also revealed a brand new catalyst called Primordial Jade Regalia, which could officially become only the third weapon in the Primordial Jade series from Liyue. Leakers believe it will be Baizhu's potential signature weapon.

While none of its abilities or stats are revealed in the leaks, based on the stats of the previous two weapons of the same series, it can be assumed that it will have a similar CRIT Rate stat.

One of the images in the leak also includes a short description of the weapon and its lore while stating that the catalyst's release date is unknown and the information is subject to change.

During the v1.3 update, the entire Primordial Jade series was leaked, and interestingly, the design of Baizhu's potential signature weapon matches the catalyst from the leaked data. If the leaks are accurate, players can expect more new weapons from this series.

It was previously speculated that Genshin Impact would add another Sumeru region in the v3.6 update, however, the possibility has been ruled out due to Baizhu's potential release in the same update. The leaker suspects that the new sub-area will be Chenyu Vale in Liyue.

