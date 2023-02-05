Genshin Impact Baizhu leaks: Abilities, signature weapon, and release date

Brand new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, revealing Baizhu's abilities and his potential signature weapon. While HoYoverse has not made any official announcements about him becoming a playable character, he is expected to get a banner in the v3.6 update.

This article covers all relevant information about Baizhu's kit and abilities that have been leaked so far. Please note that this information is based on speculation and is subject to change, as nothing has been officially confirmed by Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal Baizhu's kit and potential signature weapon

Baizhu has been a hot topic within the community recently due to leaks about his release and abilities. Interestingly, he is the first and only character confirmed to possess Dendro vision before Sumeru, leaving players excited about his potential release in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

Based on leaks from the popular NGA forum, Baizhu will supposedly become playable as a 5-star Catalyst unit. He seems to be able to create a shield using his Elemental Skill, and contrary to what was previously believed, he may not be a healer.

Furthermore, the full effects of his Elemental Burst have not been mentioned, however, it looks like a set of coordinated attacks with Changsheng, Baizhu's pet snake. His burst is also described as similar to Yelan's own coordinated attack from her Elemental Burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, with an energy cost of 80.

Additionally, he seems capable of decreasing the enemy's Dendro resistance and increasing the damage from Dendro-based attacks.

The Genshin Impact leak has also revealed Baizhu's potential signature weapon, Primordial Jade Regalia, which might be the third weapon in the Primordial Jade series from Liyue. While the leaks don't mention the abilities and stats of the Catalyst, based on the previous two weapons from the same series, one can expect it to have the CRIT Rate second stat.

One of the images in the post also provides a short description and the lore behind the weapon while stating that the release date is unknown and its information is subject to change.

The design of the supposed new Catalyst, Primordial Jade Regalia, also matches those leaked during the v1.3 update, hence, players expect the Primordial Jade series to get more weapons in the future.

Baizhu will get a banner in Genshin Impact 3.6 based on leaks and the release date.

As mentioned, HoYoverse is yet to make any official announcement about Kaveh and Baizhu becoming playable characters. However, leakers suspect both are set to be released in the v3.6 update, based on the assumption that the former is a 4-star unit. It is also speculated that Nahida may get her first rerun in this update, based on past Archon rerun banner patterns.

In Genshin Impact 3.3, the game returned to its original schedule of 42 days or six weeks per patch update, therefore, the v3.6 patch is expected to go online on April 12, 2023.

