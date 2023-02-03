Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New Liyue region, characters, and other content

Version 3.5 is yet to begin, yet there are already some Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks circulating on the web. Content ranges from a new region possibly connected to Liyue, playable characters, and miscellaneous elements like artifacts. It's far too early to say how reliable these leaks are, so readers should be skeptical until further proof arrives.

Until then, curious Travelers might wish to see what the popular Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks are. Some of them could be accurate, even if they are subject to change. Do note that the following information was revealed before the beta testing for this Version Update launched.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks roundup: New characters and locations

This was leaked prior to 3.4's launch (Image via genshinBLANK)

The first Genshin Impact 3.6 leak to address here is the new region. Above is an image released prior to Version 3.4's launch. The update did get a desert expansion in that general area, so it would be logical to assume that the northern part could also be released in a future patch.

However, there is also an old leak by Yukizero stating that the new region would be a Liyue expansion and not a Sumeru one. With no hard evidence to confirm either possibility, there isn't anything else of note on this particular topic.

Leaker memetrollsXD did find a list of locations leaked for this update, which includes some interesting file names alluding to:

Wilderness

Thorny Swamp

Sandy Beach

Grass God Lake

Giant Tree

Black Abyss

Adventurer's Camp

Sandworm Hole

Khaenri'ah Door

On a related note, ProjectENKA has leaked that the storyline in this Version Update will be related to the Aranara.

New characters

This Tweet doesn't exist anymore (Image via Ubatcha)

An old roadmap leak from October 23, 2022, by Ubatcha, stated that Genshin Impact 3.6 could feature Baizhu and a new character as playable characters. The content shown in it has been true thus far:

Wanderer and Faruzan were in Version 3.3

Alhaithan and Yaoyao were in Version 3.4

Dehya and Mika were a part of the 3.5 beta leaks

Thus, it's logical to assume that Baizhu and this new character will also be in Version 3.6. Nothing concrete is known about the second person. At the very least, current rumors point to Baizhu being a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user.

Other potential new content in Genshin Impact 3.6

babey🍀 @babeykun9 [Enemy in 3.6]

*this name is not official name and this is a long time data*



- Anemo Hilichurl Ranger

- Hydro Hilichurl Ranger

- Abyss [? ? ?] *have 4 aura elements and have shield

- Hydro Consecrated

- Dendro Consecrated

- Apep (trounce domain)

Note: This leaker has also stated that the new update will feature content for both Liyue and Sumeru.

The above leak states some of the new enemies and a Domain that players could expect in the new Version Update. Trounce Domains are where one can fight weekly bosses like Childe, La Signora, etc. Not much about Apep has been leaked apart from that.

Some people speculate that the enemy with the four aura elements is tied to an older leak known as the Archdeacon, but not much is known about that at present. The only other leak worth mentioning here is that Genshin Impact 3.6 will apparently feature new artifacts, based on Genshin Yuban's report on t.me.

All three updates tend to introduce new artifacts. Version 3.0 and 3.3 had two new sets, so it's likely that Genshin Impact 3.6 will continue that tradition.

