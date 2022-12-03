Court orders Discord to reveal Genshin Impact leaker Ubatcha’s identity

One of Genshin Impact's most famous leakers, Ubatcha, is now involved in a court case from Cognosphere. TorrentFreak reports that this leaker is facing legal action due to a court ordering Discord to disclose Ubatcha's personal details to Cognosphere.

Such information meant to be revealed includes the leaker's:

Name

Address

Phone Number

E-mail address

IP Address

All other information necessary to identify who Ubatcha is

The case was filed at the First Legal Records Support Services at 127N. 4th Street, Suit B, San Jose, CA 95112. This incident is not the first time Cognosphere has taken legal action against leakers, but readers should know that the ramifications of this court order are quite significant.

All that's known about Cognosphere going after Ubatcha for Genshin Impact leaks

Proof used in the court order (Image via TorrentFreak)

Ubatcha is one of the most prolific leakers in the Genshin Impact community, with over 465.3K followers. They have a very large following, which makes spreading illegally obtained content even easier than usual.

This leaker is also heavily involved with the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord, which is used to spread many Genshin Impact leaks. Here is the relevant passage from the recent subpoena:

"The DMCA Subpoena is directed to Discord. Discord is the service prodier to which the subject of the subpoena posted infringing Cognosphere (the "Content"). The Content was posted to the following channel "Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Genshin Impact" (available at Uniform Resource Locator ("URL"): https://discord.gg/hutao) by user Ubatcha#2791."

The subpoena then states:

"The Content infringes Cognosphere's exclusive rights under copyright law. Specifically, it infringes Cognosphere's rights in its popular video game "Genshin Impact."

The goal here is to make Discord hand over the leaker's personal information to Cognosphere. Not much else about this legal action is known at the time, but TorrentFreak reports that it is likely that Discord will hand over the relevant details.

Reactions

naevis @naevisleaks To the COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD employee on this app, I am not involved in any leaks or reposting of copyrighted content. Everything I have said on this app is purely satire, and I would never decompile/reverse engineer your game. Thank you for understanding. To the COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD employee on this app, I am not involved in any leaks or reposting of copyrighted content. Everything I have said on this app is purely satire, and I would never decompile/reverse engineer your game. Thank you for understanding.

Naturally, some other leakers are taking a stance to try and protect themselves from future legal action. The above copypasta is quite popular, and there are several versions of it floating around.

It's far too early to tell what the result of Cognosphere's legal actions will be, but several gamers are already stating their opinions.

Zettabyte v1.0 @not_zettabyte @miIkymoo_ technically it is 100% that serious, but this is also 100% fucked up. Genshin loses revenue if their players know what characters are coming up, because then they can make decisions and educated saving choices (lmao) so taking down ubatcha means increasing mihoyo’s revenue @miIkymoo_ technically it is 100% that serious, but this is also 100% fucked up. Genshin loses revenue if their players know what characters are coming up, because then they can make decisions and educated saving choices (lmao) so taking down ubatcha means increasing mihoyo’s revenue

This example states that it's financially wise for Cognosphere to go after leakers since it would prevent players from skipping weaker banners. Whether that's true is unknown since Genshin Impact has had a massive leaking community since the beginning.

namiha 🌾 @monomiutena Fucking leave ubatcha alone cowards Fucking leave ubatcha alone cowards

Some Travelers love leaks and would obviously be devastated by losing one of the main leakers. The above tweet is pretty self-explanatory regarding the stance of the Ubatcha's defenders. A common argument made by people in favor of the leaker is that their leaks create excitement within the community that Cognosphere personally cannot do.

It's an old debate that's been around since Cognosphere started taking a more aggressive approach towards leakers in general.

So much from this Version Update was already leaked before its release date (Image via HoYoverse)

Ubatcha has yet to make a public comment on this whole affair. Considering that the legal ramifications can be huge, Travelers shouldn't expect to hear anything from the leaker on this matter for quite a while.

