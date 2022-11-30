How to collect 60 Fates worth of Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.3

Current speculation based on leaks points to Travelers obtaining approximately 9725 Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.3, which is equal to 60 Intertwined Fates. That amount of Intertwined Fates can get a F2P player two-thirds of the way to Hard Pity on a normal character banner.

Keep in mind that this number is only an estimate, as the full details of the upcoming Version Update haven't been entirely revealed just yet. Still, the following information should help curious readers seeking to plan for future banners.

Note: One Intertwined Fate is equal to 160 Primogems for the sake of these calculations.

How you can get 9275 Primogems/60 Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.3

The full calculations (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

If you add up everything in that above image, you will get 9725 Primogems, which is equal to 60 Intertwined Fates. It is important to note some details that might be hard to see in this calculation:

Blessing of the Welkin Moon: +3780 Primogems to the total

+3780 Primogems to the total Battle Pass owners: + Four Intertwined Fates to their total

+ Four Intertwined Fates to their total Combining both of the above bullet points gives you the equivalent of 88 Intertwined Fates

The rest of this article will explain where the rest of these numbers come from since some readers might be curious.

Commissions

You can easily see how many Primogems Commissions can give you (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you complete every Commission every day for 42 days, you should get a grand total of 2520 Primogems. The reason for this number is that you get up to 60 Primogems per day, and Genshin Impact 3.3 is expected to last for 42 days.

Multiply 60 by 42 to get 2520. That's nearly 16 Intertwined Fates just by itself.

Note: This number doesn't consider potential achievements.

Spiral Abyss

Floors 9~12 might be tough, but they are worth doing (Image via HoYoverse)

Floors 9-12 award you with 600 Primogems if you get 9-stars on everything. Keep in mind that the Spiral Abyss refreshes twice a month, so assuming that there isn't a singular reset for this update, you should get a total of 1800 Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.3.

You can get nearly 11 Intertwined Fates from the Spiral Abyss, although inexperienced players will struggle to complete this activity.

Note: This number assumes that you have already done Floors 1~8.

Events

Events typically give players 420 Primogems. Ergo, most of them still give you 420 in Genshin Impact 3.3. The only one that doesn't is Akitsu Kimodameshi, which is the main event. These bigger events tend to give more Primogems, so it's not surprising to see that here.

All of these events give you 2,250 Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.3, which is the equivalent of almost 14 Intertwined Fates.

Everything else in Genshin Impact 3.3

Official artwork for the new Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

The remainder of these calculations should be pretty self-explanatory. For reference, here's how many Primogems each activity gives you:

Maintenance compensation: 600

600 3.4 Redeem Codes: 300

300 Other Redeem Codes: 100

100 Web Events: 100

100 All Test Runs: 80

80 Achievements: 335

335 Archon Quest: 60

60 World Quests: 80

80 Genius Invokation TCG: 600

600 HoYoLab Daily Check-In: 100

Paimon's Bargains will also give you five Intertwined Fates. Ultimately, combining everything from this section and the previous ones should give you 60 Intertwined Fates, plus a few Primogems left over.

