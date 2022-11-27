Genshin Impact 3.3 primogems calculation: How to get 9000+ primogems easily

Primogems are arguably the most valuable items to obtain in Genshin Impact. As such, with version 3.3 approaching soon, free-to-play players will be eager to know the exact number of Primogems they can save for the entire update duration.

Players might be willing to pull for Raiden Shogun or save the Primogems for update 3.4. Hence, a brief calculation has been made in this article that provides a general idea of the total number of Primogems that players can save during the whole of version update 3.3.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to >>>

hoyo.link/2dB4BBAd



There have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times.



#GenshinImpact The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!Go to >>>There have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times. The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!Go to >>>hoyo.link/2dB4BBAdThere have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/qNNRNJowEO

It is important to remember that Primogems from specific areas like the Spiral Abyss or achievements are unreliable. The amount players can obtain will depend upon how well their characters are built when handling the most potent enemies in Genshin Impact.

Estimated number of Primogems that players can save during update 3.3 of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's version update 3.4 is set to introduce a brand new playable unit Scaramouche. There will be rerun banners for Arataki Itto, Kamisato Ayato, and Raiden Shogun, along with him.

Scaramouche is the primary source of attraction, but Raiden Shogun is a proven unit that can easily carry players through the entirety of Genshin Impact.

Hence, free-to-play players will be eager to get an estimate of how many Primogems they can save. An approximate number, including the sources, has been provided in the list below:

Version Update 3.3: 600 Daily Commissions: 2520 Spiral Abyss: 1800 Paimon's Bargains: 5 wishes worth 800 Primogems HoYolab check-in: 100 Test Runs: 80 Archon Quest: 60 Genius Invocation TCG: 600 Akitsu Kimodameshi (Featured Event): 900 Windtrace: 420 Across the Wilderness: 420 Misty Dungeon: 420 Version 3.3 livestream: 300

Thus, based on the numbers presented, the total will come to 9020 Primogems. Obviously, amongst the ones mentioned above, Spiral Abyss is not a reliable source, as only those players with their characters built for the end game can grab the entire 1800.

Apart from that, Genius Invocation is considered to be 600 since the leveling system is very similar to Serenitea Pot. Each level grants 60 Primogems, and there are 10 of those. However, there might be more sources for Primogems from Genius Invocation, which have not yet been showcased.

However, the total count does not end here, as Welkin Moon Blessing owners can add around 3000 Primogems more to the number above. Battlepass owners will also get four wishes, and 640 Primogems once leveled up to 50.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) and "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) and "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)! Version 3.3 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro) and "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/KkbgNAoBgu

Thus, upon combining the Welkin Moon, Battle Pass, and the earlier number, the total will come to 13,300, which accounts for around 83 wishes. Hence, by the end of version update 3.3, players can obtain enough wishes to pull for at least one unit.

This calculation is based on the fact that players will have 0 wishes the moment version 3.3 drops. If they have saved wishes, they can roll for Raiden Shogun and Scaramouche upon release.

Scaramouche will be a part of the first half of Genshin Impact's version 3.3, which begins on December 7, 2022. Raiden Shogun will feature in the second half of the version update, set to begin somewhere around mid-December.

Poll : 0 votes