Genshin Impact's 3.3 version update is set for release on December 7, 2022, and is going to introduce characters like Scaramouche and Raiden Shogun. Hence, F2P (Free-to-Play) players will be eager to know how many Primogems they can save throughout the version 3.3 update and pull for at least one of these units.

Hence, in this article, a calculation has been done covering the expected number of Primogems (around 9000+) throughout the 3.3 version update. It is, however, important to remember that these numbers are based on predictions of how things have turned out in past updates and on what was shown during the version 3.3 update Livestream with regard to upcoming content.

The actual numbers will vary depending on how much players have explored and how much they are willing to do in the upcoming update. If gamers are looking forward to finishing some major side quests and other pending quests, then the total number of Primogems obtained will vary.

Genshin Impact version update 3.3 is quite generous in terms of Primogems

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is set to be one of the most interesting ones in a long time. Obviously, there will be the standard Abyss resets and events, but it will also introduce a brand-new card game that will offer new gameplay opportunities as well as more Primogems.

The total number of Primogems that gamers are expected to obtain has been provided below:

Version 3.3 Update and Compensation: 600

Daily Commissions: 2520

Spiral Abyss: 1800

HoYolab Check-in: 100

Version 3.3 Livestream: 300

Character Test Runs: 80

Interlude Archon Quest: 60

Paimon Bargains: 5 Wishes worth 800 Primogems

Akitsu Kimodameshi (Featured Event): 900

Windtrace: 420

Across the Wilderness: 420

Misty Dungeon: 420

Genius Invocation TCG: 600 (10 Level, 60 Primogems each, similar to Serenitea Pot)

Thus, in total, the Primogem count comes up to 9440, which is equivalent to 59 wishes. Now, it is important to note that the Spiral Abyss Primogem count is not confirmed as only those players who can obtain 36 stars will be able to obtain 1800.

Those new to the game will barely even be able to touch the Spiral Abyss. Apart from that, Genshin Impact players who buy the Welkin Moon blessing can add around 3450 more Primogems to the aforementioned count.

Individuals who buy the Battle Pass and complete the same will obtain 640 Primogems and 4 Intertwined Fates worth a further 640 Primogems. Thus, adding the original count with both the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass will bring the total to 14,170 Primogems, which is equivalent to 88 wishes.

Hence, buying the Welkin Moon is excessively beneficial as it more or less guarantees a single 5-star within the entire patch update. There is also a factor where Genshin Impact players will obtain around 300 to 400 Primogems if they are able to complete all the brand-new challenges that will arrive with version update 3.3.

Thus, it is safe to say that Genshin Impact version update 3.3 is quite generous in terms of Primogems. Obviously, gamers who are solely relying on saving from December 7, 2022, onwards, will be unable to obtain enough for Scaramouche, as his banner will end halfway through the update.

However, they will still be able to save enough for Raiden Shogun, who will get her banner in the second half all the way till the end of the update.

