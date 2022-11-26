Genshin Impact Wanderer: Voice actors, elemental abilities, signature weapon, and release date

Wanderer was finally confirmed to be a playable character in the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream. Naturally, some Travelers may wish to know his release date, abilities, voice actors, etc.

When it comes to the character's voice actors, it's worth noting that he has the same ones as Scaramouche, his NPC counterpart. Everything else about him is brand new. Players who followed the Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks should know that all the information shown below is largely the same as what was leaked about him weeks ago.

Everything you need to know about Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3

Official artwork for the new update (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent Special Program confirmed that Wanderer would be released in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.3. That means he will be released when the next Version Update is launched. Travelers should know that December 7, 2022, is the date to remember in this regard.

Itto will have a banner running simultaneously with Wanderer's. Both banners will have the same four-star characters. Faruzan is the only one revealed thus far to be among the featured four-star entities.

Travelers who wish to visualize when Warnderer's banner begins can consult with the above countdown timer. It represents when 11:00 am (UTC+8) will come around on December 7, 2022.

If the reader sees "Time until Wanderer's banner," then the time listed is how long one will have to wait for the character. On the other hand, if readers see a different title, his banner is already out.

It is worth noting that no end date for his banner has been confirmed by HoYoverse yet, but his Event Wish will likely last for the standard 21 days.

Voice actors

Official confirmation of his voice actors (Image via HoYoverse)

Unsurprisingly, Wanderer has the same voice actors as Scaramouche. Here is a list of the people involved:

Chinese: Luyin

Luyin English: Patrick Pedraza

Patrick Pedraza Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara

Tetsuya Kakihara Korean: Min Seung-woo

Travelers should already be familiar with how he sounds since Scaramouche has had plenty of voice lines in Genshin Impact.

Weapon

How his signature weapon looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

His signature weapon is Tulaytullah's Remembrance, a five-star Catalyst with 674 Attack and 44.1% CRIT DMG at Level 90. Its effect revolves around Normal Attack damage, which is suited to Wanderer's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact.

Abilities

This character is a five-star Anemo Catalyst with several unique abilities. His Elemental Skill allows him to float in the air and perform several actions, such as:

Sprint mid-air

Float higher

Perform some Anemo attacks

No other playable character in Genshin Impact has nearly as much air maneuverability as Wanderer. It is worth mentioning that he cannot float in the air forever, as there is a limit to how many Kuugoryoku Points he has.

A screenshot of the little cutscene that players see before he uses his Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

His Burst is a lot simpler than his Elemental Skill since it essentially just deals a good amount of damage. There isn't any major gimmick to the former other than the fact that it will end his Elemental Skill's Windfavored state (which is what causes him to float).

That's it for the current roundup of news on this playable character. Some content mentioned here is subject to change before the character's actual debut in Genshin Impact 3.3. However, the information offered in this piece will likely be reflected in the finalized product.

Poll : Will you try to get both Wanderer and his signature weapon in Version 3.3? Yes No 0 votes