Genshin Impact 3.3 Redeem codes for November 2022: Get 300 primogems for free

Genshin Impact developers officially conducted the 3.3 update livestream today, November 25. During the livestream, they provided quite a handful of information and revealed three redeem codes for players.

Hence, in this article, three redeem codes and the associated rewards have been provided for players to obtain. It is important to remember that the codes will expire within 12 hours, which means players should redeem them as soon as possible.

The codes are vital as free-to-players can always use whatever Primogems they get. This is especially true for update 3.3, where some top-tier characters are making a return alongside the official release of one of the most anticipated units of all time.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 livestream redeem codes (November 25)

Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide the three redeem codes from Genshin Impact update 3.3. The codes are as follows:

1) Code 1: 8ARAU6FNBNPV (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2) Code 2: NS8BD6EPS77Z (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3) Code 3: ET9SUPENB765 (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

Travelers can redeem the codes provided above through the website and the in-game main menu. Once the codes are redeemed, the rewards will be sent to the players via in-game mail.

Genshin Impact will need to claim them through in-game mail once received. Players must remember to claim the rewards as they will expire eventually.

In any case, these rewards will be vital for gamers as the Genshin Impact livestream revealed the release of Scaramouche (Wanderer), Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Kamisato Ayato. The first among them is the highly anticipated 6th Fatui Harbinger, while the other three are rerun units.

The developers revealed Scaramouche's gameplay and kit during the livestream, and it is safe to say that he looks fabulous. He is a character who can become part of the meta, especially with the release of the 4-star character Faruzan, the Anemo support, who is also coming with update 3.3.

The other three units, Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Kamisato Ayato, are top-tier characters and are often used in both the open world and the Spiral Abyss. Raiden Shogun is one of the most used units in the game and is considered a must-have for almost anyone playing Genshin Impact.

Version update 3.3 is set to be released on December 7, 2022, and will be live for around five weeks. This is the final update that will run on the 5-week cycle, as from version 3.4 onwards, the regular 6-week cycle will officially return.

