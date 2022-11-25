5 major Genshin Impact announcements to expect in 3.3 livestream

Genshin Impact players have a lot to look forward to in the game's 3.3 update, including new characters, a new gamemode, exciting events, and more. This update will launch the long-awaited Wanderer, aka Scaramouche, a character that players have wanted since the game's first major update. Wanderer will also appear alongside various incredible rerun banners, meaning fans can summon several powerful 5-stars during this update.

Since players can look forward to many other great additions, here's a list of five important announcements to expect from the 3.3 livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.3 - 5 major announcements to expect from the livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/TYiHbWnUVB

Genshin Impact's 3.3 livestream will take place in just a few hours, with a lot of planned content scheduled for release alongside it. The update will feature a variety of announcements, including the reveal of a brand new permanent gamemode and a ton of character releases. Players can find some of the biggest announcements to expect below:

1) New events

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.3:



1. The Wanderer, Faruzan

2. Genius Invokation TCG

3. Two new artifact sets

4. Akitsu Kimodameshi (event with Itto; rewards include free 4★ Floral Rainfall sword)

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Misty Dungeon rerun

7. Overworld balloon-collecting challenge event A quick overview of 3.3:1. The Wanderer, Faruzan2. Genius Invokation TCG3. Two new artifact sets4. Akitsu Kimodameshi (event with Itto; rewards include free 4★ Floral Rainfall sword)5. Windtrace rerun6. Misty Dungeon rerun 7. Overworld balloon-collecting challenge event

The livestream will reveal a list of the events and rewards (shown in the tweet above) that players can look forward to during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. These rewards will include a powerful new 4-star sword and other items like Primogems, Mora, and EXP books.

Fans will want to keep an eye out for these event showcases as they will provide some early tips and tricks that can greatly help when the update releases.

2) New characters

Two new characters will debut during this update, with Wanderer finally becoming a playable character two years after his first appearance. Players will also be able to summon for the new Anemo 4-star character Faruzan, who will be released alongside his banner during the first half.

She will bring some incredible support abilities for Wanderer, boosting his Anemo damage significantly. Players will see these characters in action for the first time during the stream and get a sneak peek at their abilities and animations.

3) New gamemode

The Genius Invokation TCG gamemode will likely get an in-depth look during the livestream, as it is set to be released alongside the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. Players will want to make sure they can tune in if they plan on playing this gamemode often, as this early look will explain many of the card game's unique rules and show off a ton of the cards they will be able to collect.

This gamemode will likely bring some amazing rewards for players to gather by playing it, so they will want to make sure they are prepared to begin playing the Genius Invokation TCG when the 3.3 update releases by watching the stream.

4) Rerun announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will reveal the full set of upcoming banners in the update, allowing players to prepare their Primogems for the characters they want to summon. Characters like Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Kamisato Ayato are all scheduled to be rerun throughout the update, and players will get the official order revealed during the livestream.

Fans who want to pick up any of these powerful 5-stars will want to ensure they keep an eye on their Primogems over the next few weeks.

5) Redemption codes

Players should also be sure to tune into the livestream to grab the three free redemption codes given during the stream. These codes can be redeemed for 100 Primogems each, meaning fans can get up to 300 Primogems by watching the stream. Those who want to summon characters during the game's next update will want to take advantage of these free gems.

Genshin Impact 3.3's upcoming livestream will reveal a ton of information that players won't want to miss.

Poll : 0 votes