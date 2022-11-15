Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks reveal nerfs and buffs to Wanderer AKA Scaramouche

Genshin Impact's upcoming Wanderer has had some big changes made to his kit's modifiers, and players who plan on summoning him will definitely want to check them out. He has received a number of buffs and nerfs that will allow him to deal more damage with his Elemental Skill while lowering the damage of his base Normal Attacks. This won't change his gameplay significantly, but it will make him feel a lot stronger once his unique skill has been activated.

Fans can find out more specific information about these new Wanderer buffs and nerfs here.

Genshin Impact's Wanderer buffs and nerfs leaked

These Wanderer changes may initially exclusively appear to be nerfs, but Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed there are actually some big buffs also coming to his kit in the next update. Given that the Wanderer is still quite a while away from being released, this may not be the last balance change before his launch, so fans should keep that in mind as they look over these changes.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental Skill changes



When he uses NA and CA, they will be converted into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai respectively; the DMG they deal and their AoE will be increased, and their DMG will be considered Normal and Charged Attack DMG respectively. Elemental Skill changesWhen he uses NA and CA, they will be converted into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai respectively; the DMG they deal and their AoE will be increased, and their DMG will be considered Normal and Charged Attack DMG respectively.

The first set of changes addresses his Normal Attack talents, bringing his modifiers down significantly, even at Level 10. Overall, he's received around a 10% damage nerf to his Normal Attacks, which may seem devastating to his damage output. However, there has been a buff to a different portion of his kit that makes up for these changes.

Now, when the Wanderer activates his Elemental Skill and Normal or Charged Attacks, the attacks will be converted into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai, respectively. These attacks will deal extra damage and have their AOE (area of effect) increased significantly.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Kuugo: Fushoudan DMG: 153.7% Normal Attack DMG

Kuugo: Toufukai DMG: 143% Character Attack DMG Kuugo: Fushoudan DMG: 153.7% Normal Attack DMGKuugo: Toufukai DMG: 143% Character Attack DMG

The Kuugo: Fushoudan's damage will be increased to 153.7% of Normal Attack damage, while the Kuugo: Toufukai will be increased to 143% of Charged Attack damage. This is a significant buff since these numbers can lead to some massive amounts of damage coming out of Wanderer's Normal and Charged attacks during his Elemental Skill state. These greatly improve his DPS capabilities and make him a viable option as an Anemo main DPS.

daily scara ★ @dailymouche 3.3 leaks



scaramouche elemental skill ? bro is going places 3.3 leaksscaramouche elemental skill ? bro is going places https://t.co/kLU1akipRB

However, fans will want to keep in mind that to take advantage of these buffs, they'll need to manage his Elemental Skill's stamina bar well. Given that his skill has its own timer in the form of a stamina bar that drains upon moving or casting Normal Attacks, fans will now definitely want to make the most of the skill and avoid any unnecessary stamina drain.

The Wanderer definitely looks to be a powerful character who can dish out tons of Anemo damage, and these new buffs look to increase the damage of his most unique skill even further. Fans can get a look at what attacking during his Elemental Skill looks like above, and it definitely looks like a fun way to take down enemies in Genshin Impact.

Wanderer will release in the game's 3.3 update coming out later this year, and fans will need to save up their Primogems if they want to summon him.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Wanderer will bring a totally new gameplay style, and these buffs only push this style further.

Poll : 0 votes