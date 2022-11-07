Genshin Impact Wanderer leaks: Elemental skill, burst, and Constellation

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring in two new characters, as the community is only a month away from the next update. While everyone is familiar with Sacarmouche, HoYoverse did reveal another new addition next month in the form of Faruzan. Typically, there are massive leaks all over the internet, most of which display the characters' talents, weapons, and much more.

The character in question is Wanderer, who players know to be Scaramouche. However, his design and vision seem to have changed after his deeds against the Dendro Archon and Sumeru quest of 3.2. The following article will discuss the former Harbinger's kits, including his Constellations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Wanderer leaks for Genshin Impact 3.3 include his unique talents, passives, and constellations

1) Upcoming elemental skill for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Wanderer's elemental skill will be called Hanega: Fushi Kakka, granting the user a unique form on the battlefield. Upon activating the skill, Wanderer will take to the air and go into the "Windfavored" state. Anemo AOE and attack damage will increase in this form, alongside various buffs based on elemental reactions.

Wanderer elemental skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, while in the Windfavored state, Wanderer will lose Sky-Dweller points, which will be a small measure of his floating state. Once it drains, Wanderer will exit the Windfavored state. Players can leave his Windfavored state manually by casting the elemental skill again.

2) Upcoming elemental burst for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Wanderer's elemental burst will be called Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate, a CC (crowd control) ability that can pull enemies in and deal Anemo AOE damage after casting. However, Wanderer will exit his Windfavored state after casting. Players can expect the energy cost of the burst to be 60.

3) Upcoming passives for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Wanderer elemental burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wanderer's QOL (Quality of Life) passive reduces the number of Mora required for a player to ascend Bows and Catalysts. His second passive, Jade Claimed Flower, relies heavily on elemental reactions. If his elemental skill comes in contact with other elements, it will grant the following buffs:

Hydro: Sky-Dweller Point cap increases by 20.

Pyro: ATK increases by 30%.

Cryo: CRIT Rate increases by 20%.

Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, 0.6 Energy will be restored. Energy can be recharged in this manner every 0.2s.

Players can have two of the buffs mentioned above simultaneously.

Wanderer's final passive, Gales of Reverie, states the following:

"When The Wanderer hits opponents with Normal and Charged Attacks in his Windfavored state, he has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect: The next time The Wanderer sprints while in this instance of the Windfavored state, this effect will be removed, this sprint instance will not consume any Sky-Dweller Points, and he will fire off four wind arrows that deal 35% of his ATK as Anemo DMG each."

"For each Normal and Charged Attack that does not produce this effect, the next attack of those kinds will have a 12% increased chance of producing it. The calculation of the effect production is done once every 0.1s."

Players will need to ascend Wanderer to 4 to gain all passives.

4) Constellations

Like every character in Genshin Impact, obtaining an extra copy of Wanderer will add to his Constellation. The six upcoming Genshin Impact Constellations for Wanderer are as follows:

Shoban: Mofuyu Hagyou: In the Windfavored State, The Wanderer's Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%. The wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent "Gales of Reverie" will also deal 15% additional ATK as DMG. It would help if you unlocked the Passive Talent "Gales of Reverie" first.

In the Windfavored State, The Wanderer's Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%. The wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent "Gales of Reverie" will also deal 15% additional ATK as DMG. It would help if you unlocked the Passive Talent "Gales of Reverie" first. Niban: Ebirajima Tsuki no Shiranami: When in the Windfavored State, the Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate skill will see its DMG increased by 3% per point of difference between the max amount of Sky-Dweller Points contrasted with Sky-Dweller's present capacity when using this skill. Through this method, you can increase Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate's DMG by 150%.

When in the Windfavored State, the Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate skill will see its DMG increased by 3% per point of difference between the max amount of Sky-Dweller Points contrasted with Sky-Dweller's present capacity when using this skill. Through this method, you can increase Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate's DMG by 150%. Sanban: Kusemai Yugao: Increases the Level of Hanega: Fushi Kakka by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Hanega: Fushi Kakka by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Yonban: Hanazuki Uta no Ukibane: When casting Hanega: Fushi Kakka, should the Passive Talent "Jade-Claimed Flower" be triggered, the character will gain enhancement effects in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Type(s) and also achieve a random untriggered enhancement effect. You need to unlock the Passive Talent "Jade-Claimed Flower."

When casting Hanega: Fushi Kakka, should the Passive Talent "Jade-Claimed Flower" be triggered, the character will gain enhancement effects in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Type(s) and also achieve a random untriggered enhancement effect. You need to unlock the Passive Talent "Jade-Claimed Flower." Matsuban: Konjaku Torai Tono: Increases the Level of Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Shugen: Kasumimaku Katami Matsukaze: When The Wanderer actively hits opponents with Normal Attacks while in the Windfavored state, the following effects will occur:

When The Wanderer actively hits opponents with Normal Attacks while in the Windfavored state, the following effects will occur: Deals an instance of 40% ATK as Anemo DMG. This DMG will be considered Normal Attack DMG.

Restores 4 Sky-Dweller Points to The Wanderer. Sky-Dweller Points can be restored in this manner once every 0.2s. This restoration can occur five times within one Windfavored duration.

Wanderer is expected to release on December 7, 2022, in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.3.

