Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Scaramouche and Faruzan gameplay and talents explained

After the release of the playable Dendro Archon with Genshin Impact 3.2, players are naturally hyped for what's coming next. With this update focusing mainly on Scaramouche and his boss designs, the community will be delighted to know that the Fatui Harbinger will be playable in the upcoming 3.3 update.

Just like the ongoing update, HoYoverse is working on another new character called Faruzan, who will be released alongside Scaramouche. The latter's identity will be changed to the Wanderer, along with a new vision and movesets.

The following article will discuss the leaks on the upcoming characters, their talents, passives, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Wanderer and Faruzan skill leaks and breakdown for Genshin Impact 3.3

1) The Wanderer

Known as Scaramouche, the Wanderer will be the featured 5-star character of the next Genshin Impact update and will be a Catalyst wielder with Anemo vision. As many previous leaks have suggested, his kit is shown to be quite unique in comparison to other recently added units. The Wanderer can enter a hovering state while in combat, thereby increasing the effects of his regular attacks.

His Elemental Skill is called Hanega: Fusi Kakka, which can be activated by leaping into the air. This sends the Wanderer into a "Windfavored" state, increasing his normal AoE attack and damage. However, a separate bar will be present during this state called Sky-Dweller.

As part of this new system, mid-air actions, such as ascending, flying, attacking, or remaining in the airborne state will consume Sky-Dweller points. The Wanderer's Elemental Burst is called Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate, which forms a black hole to deal massive Anemo damage in a large area.

Scaramouche's Elemental Burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similar to other Genshin Impact characters, the Wanderer will have two passives available with his ascension. The first passive is called Jade-Claimed Flower and has the following effect:

If Hanega: Fushi Kakka comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, this instance of the Windfavored state will obtain buffs, according to the contacted element:

Hydro : Sky-Dweller Point cap increases by 20.

: Sky-Dweller Point cap increases by 20. Pyro : ATK increases by 30%.

: ATK increases by 30%. Cryo : CRIT Rate increases by 20%.

: CRIT Rate increases by 20%. Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, 0.6 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored in this manner every 0.2s.

Furthermore, two different kinds of these buffs can be held simultaneously.

The second passive is called Gales of Reverie, which provides the following effect:

When The Wanderer hits opponents with Normal and Charged Attacks in his Windfavored state, he has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect: The next time The Wanderer sprints while in this instance of the Windfavored state, this effect will be removed, this sprint instance will not consume any Sky-Dweller Points, and he will fire off 4 wind arrows that deal 35% of his ATK as Anemo DMG each.

For each Normal and Charged Attack that does not produce this effect, the next attack of those kinds will have a 12% increase chance of producing it. The calculation of the effect production is done once every 0.1s.

Players can expect the Wanderer to be released along with the 3.3 update on December 7, 2022.

2) Faruzan

The upcoming character Faruzan is also an Anemo wielder who uses a Bow as her weapon. Her Elemental Skill amplifies her first charged shot, which can even be fired at the ground. As a result, it will create a small vortex to pull enemies in within a short radius.

Her Elemental Burst summons an entity that travels the battlefield in a triangular pattern, dealing Anemo damage at each point for a short duration of time. Enemies caught by this attack will have their Anemo RES reduced, subsequently buffing allies' Anemo DMG.

Faruzan's Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact)

Faruzan's first passive, Impetuous Flow, reduces the Charged Attack time after casting the Elemental Skill, and allows her Charged Attack to apply the same buff to reduce enemies' elemental RES. Her second passive is Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns, which increases a character's Anemo DMG based on 57.4% of Faruzan's ATK.

Faruzan's idle animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

The buff will only scale if the character is affected by her Element Burst.

Nevertheless, all of these details are speculative in nature and are certainly subject to change. For confirmation, Genshin Impact fans will have to wait for an official announcement close to the upcoming update's release date of December 7, 2022.

