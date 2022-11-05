Genshin Impact Scaramouche/Wanderer leaks: Mid-air floating ability explained

New gameplay footage of The Wanderer, who some fans also know as Scaramouche, has surfaced in the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks. Previously, Travelers only had some credible text leaks documenting how his Elemental Skill worked. The idea of him floating in the air and using something known as Sky-Dweller points might not have been the most intuitive for some readers.

Thankfully, the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks showcase how The Wanderer's Elemental Skill works via new gameplay footage. Combining video clips with the text leaks should simplify how such an ability works.

New Genshin Impact leaks involving Scaramouche/Wanderer: Elemental Skill explained

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase



Base Max Height of Wanderers E



(This is the regular initial 100 Sky-Dweller points) [Genshin] - Wanderer ShowcaseBase Max Height of Wanderers E(This is the regular initial 100 Sky-Dweller points) https://t.co/igteN30iJu

The description of The Wanderer's Elemental states the skill does the following:

"Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state."

The Windfavored effect boils down to these:

Making Scaramouche float

Buffed Normal and Charged Attack DMG

Charged Attacks cost no stamina

He uses Sky-Dweller points to sprint while floating

He can also use Sky-Dweller points to float higher

The tweet posted above highlights how high Scaramouche can float with his Elemental Skill. It's much higher than what other characters like Kazuha can reach with their abilities.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase



Max Height of Wanderer E with Hydro Infusion



(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) [Genshin] - Wanderer ShowcaseMax Height of Wanderer E with Hydro Infusion(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) https://t.co/f4sUaLmNHo

The importance of the Hydro Infusion seen in the above clip indicates The Wanderer's Jade-Claimed Flower passive has several buffs tied to his Elemental Skill coming into contact with other elements. In Hydro's case, the Sky-Dweller cap gets an extra 20 points, pushing the limit from 100 to 120. That essentially means that Scaramouche can float a little bit higher if he can get a Hydro Infusion.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase



Base Max Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E



(This is with the regular initial 100 Sky-Dweller Points) [Genshin] - Wanderer ShowcaseBase Max Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E(This is with the regular initial 100 Sky-Dweller Points) https://t.co/6SnNVeKpJg

These Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks also contain information on the character's mid-air sprint. This video provided right above is yet another showcase of The Wanderer's Elemental Skill, displaying how diverse such an ability is.

His Elemental Skill has several useful properties when it comes to general exploration since it can either make him "sprint" faster or fly up high. Keep in mind that the cooldown for this skill is six seconds, meaning it's easy to use frequently.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] - Wanderer Showcase



Max Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E with Hydro Infusion



(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) [Genshin] - Wanderer ShowcaseMax Distance of Sprint during Wanderers E with Hydro Infusion(This is with 120 Sky-Dweller Points) https://t.co/iTw4tB4voJ

The final clip to show off here is the Hydro Infusion variant. Like with his floating height, this version makes him sprint just a little farther, as he has more Sky-Dweller points at his disposal.

This leaker also confirmed that Genshin Impact players cannot use Scaramouche's Elemental Skill while in mid-air. He must be grounded in order to use it before moving on to his mid-air sprints or floats.

More gameplay leaks featuring this character continue appearing online. All these clips were released on November 5, 2022. Travelers should know that Scaramouche is slated to be released in Genshin Impact 3.3.

The exact details of his banner are currently unknown. Gamers who wish to know about the four-star characters accompanying him or the other five-star banner will have to wait until more information gets leaked.

It is also worth noting that Scaramouche's gameplay is subject to getting altered before his actual release date. That means it's always possible for him to get a buff, so Travelers should keep an eye out for any future Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks.

