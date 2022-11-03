Genshin Impact Scaramouche (Wanderer) leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities explained

Credible sources have finally leaked Scaramouche's gameplay abilities from the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta. The character is also known as The Wanderer. Both aliases will be used interchangeably in this article.

This piece will discuss Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks covering Scaramouche, including:

The numbers on all his abilities

His Elemental Skill, Burst, and Constellation information

His Ascension and Talent Materials

There is plenty to talk about, especially since the leaks just came out. Let's start with a tweet that contains all the information represented via several tables.

Scaramouche Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: The Wanderer's abilities

This is a ton of information to cover all at once. If the tweet is too small or ends up being deleted (always a possibility), then this article will summarize everything for you. Let's start with his basic stats:

Five-star

Anemo

Catalyst

10,164 base HP at Level 90

328 base ATK at Level 90

607 DEF at Level 90

Now, let's proceed to look at the other Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks related to The Wanderer. Everything revealed here is subject to change, especially when it comes to specific numbers. Readers can still speculate based on the data they see before them but should remember that The Wanderer can always get buffed or nerfed.

Scaramouche Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms is a lot to collect (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wanderer will require the following Ascension Materials to max out his total level:

One Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

Six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliburs

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

Similarly, here is what he requires to max out all three Talents:

Nine Teachings of Praxis

63 Guide to Praxis

114 Philosophies of Praxis

18 Old Handguards

66 Kageuchi Handguards

93 Famed Handguards

18 Daka's Bells

Three Crown of Insights

4,957,500 Mora

Scaramouche Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact 3.3

No footage was available when this article was written (Image via HoYoverse)

Scaramouche's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact 3.3 beta is described as:

"Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state."

Windfavored has several effects, such as:

Increased Normal and Charged Attack AoE and DMG

Charged Attacks do not consume Stamina

His movement consumes something called Sky-Dweller Points

He can also sprint mid-air to consume more Sky-Dweller Points

His Windfavored State will end once he runs out of Sky-Dweller Points. This Elemental Skill only gives him 100 Sky-Dweller Points across all levels, and it has a CD (cooldown) of six seconds.

The Wanderer's Elemental Burst is quite simple, as it states:

"Compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that grinds all troubles away, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG. If the character is in the Windfavored state due to the skill Hanega: Fushi Kakka, Windfavored state will end after casting."

The Wanderer's Elemental Burst has a CD of 15 seconds and an Energy Cost of 60 in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Wanderer Passives and Constellations in Genshin Impact 3.3

The following Wanderer Passives have been leaked from the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta:

Jade-Chained Flower - Scaramouche gets some buffs when his Elemental Skill affects the following elements:

Hydro: +20 cap to Sky-Dweller Points

+20 cap to Sky-Dweller Points Pyro: +30% ATK

+30% ATK Cryo: +20% CRIT Rate

+20% CRIT Rate Electro: 0.6 Energy from the Normal and Charged Attacks every 0.2 seconds

Gales of Reverie - Scaramouche has a 16% chance to get the Descent effect when hitting foes with Normala and Charged Attacks while affected by Windfavored. Those odds increase by 12% each time a hit doesn't activate Descent. The effect does the following:

The first sprint won't consume any Sky-Dweller points

The first sprint removes Descent and sends four Wind Arrows that use 35% of Scaramouche's ATK as Anemo DMG

Strum the Swirling Winds: 50% less mora when Ascending Bows and Catalysts.

Here is a summary of Scaramouche's Constellations that were leaked from the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta:

C1: +10% Normal and Charged ATK SpD while he's in the Windfavored State. Arrows fired by his Gales of Reverie passive also deal damage based on 15% of his ATK.

+10% Normal and Charged ATK SpD while he's in the Windfavored State. Arrows fired by his Gales of Reverie passive also deal damage based on 15% of his ATK. C2: While in the Windfavored State, his Elemental Burst deals more damage based on 3% per point of the Sky-Dweller Points used thus far (maximum 150% extra damage).

While in the Windfavored State, his Elemental Burst deals more damage based on 3% per point of the Sky-Dweller Points used thus far (maximum 150% extra damage). C3: +3 Elemental Skill Level.

+3 Elemental Skill Level. C4: Buffed enhancements from the Jade-Claimed Flower passive when The Wanderer casts an Elemental Skill, as well as a random buff.

Buffed enhancements from the Jade-Claimed Flower passive when The Wanderer casts an Elemental Skill, as well as a random buff. C5: +3 Elemental Burst Level.

+3 Elemental Burst Level. C6: His Normal Attacks, while in the Windfavored State, do an extra 40% ATK as Anemo DMG and restore four Sky-Dweller Points every 0.2 seconds (only up to five times).

These are all of the important parts from the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks. How much will change between now and Scaramouche's eventual release date remains to be seen. The good thing, however, is that Travelers now have more credible information than the previously posted vague text leaks.

