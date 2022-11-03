Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks reveal Scaramouche character model, signature weapon, and artifact set

The highly anticipated Scaramouche has already been the subject of several new Genshin Impact 3.3. leaks. The details they offer include information on his character model, signature weapon, and even some content unrelated to him, such as the two new artifact sets.

It is worth noting that his playable version is called The Wanderer, and he's a five-star Anemo Catalyst. If Travelers see Scaramouche being referred to as The Wanderer and vice versa, they should just know that it's the same character. With that out of the way, let's start by looking at the new character model leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Loads of Scaramouche details

The first leak includes several different angles of Scaramouche's playable model. Some parts of the design are similar to his NPC model, but there are also a few differences in clothing. Most notably, his color scheme is entirely different, as it focuses more on some shades of blue rather than purple and red.

Travelers interested in seeing a more high-detail version of the above image can check out the following Dropbox leak:

It is worth mentioning that HoYoverse already revealed The Wanderer's design via a tweet that featured him in some official artwork. However, the post from BLANK shows off his character model, making it a new topic worth discussing.

Scaramouche's signature weapon

The leaked weapon details (Image via Paimon Leaks Telegram)

The above image perfectly presents everything that Travelers need to know about Scaramouche's signature weapon. It will presumably be released in the Epitome Invocation that will run alongside the Wanderer's banner in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Basically, this weapon is known as Alaya — the name is subject to change — and it's a CRIT DMG% Catalyst that focuses on Normal Attack Speed and has some situational buffs tied to increasing the user's Normal Attacks' overall damage. It is worth mentioning that the data shown in the image above comes from the R5 version.

Wanderer Hangout Event in Genshin Impact 3.3

On a related note, there are also Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks that suggest that The Wanderer will get a Hangout Event in this update. Similarly, there will be no Story Quest for him in Version 3.3.

If this leak is true, then that would mean Scaramouche will be the first five-star to get a Hangout Event since that's always been reserved for four-star characters.

New artifact sets in Genshin Impact 3.3

The two new artifact sets (Image via Plusle)

The top row in the image is known as Flowers of Paradise Lost, whereas the bottom row is the Desert Pavilion Chronicle. The former has a two-piece set effect of +80 Elemental Mastery and a unique four-piece set effect that has been described as:

"The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field."

The Desert Pavilion Chronicle has a two-piece set effect of +15% Anemo DMG. Its leaked effect in the Genshin Impact 3.3 beta is:

"After Charged Attacks hit opponents, this character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 30% for 10s."

That's it for the current summary of Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks. Everything revealed here is subject to change.

Poll : Do you like Scaramouche's new design? Yes No 0 votes