Genshin Impact reveals highly anticipated playable character Scaramouche AKA The Wanderer

Genshin Impact on October 31, 2022, provided the first official look into the highly anticipated playable character Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer. This is a unit that fans have been looking forward to for quite some time, and it looks like he will finally be available to players across the world.

Scaramouche is the sixth Fatui Harbinger, who is currently acting as a villain in the game very similar to how Childe was back in Liyue. However, it will be interesting to see what events make Scaramouche friendly before he is added as a playable character.

In any case, this release will definitely hype up several fans as many have been waiting for the release of Scaramouche for a long time now. However, he will come out very soon, which means that fans will have to save up a lot of Primogems in order to get him.

Scaramouche will be released alongside update 3.3 in Genshin Impact

The playable version of Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer, was first showcased by the Genshin Impact Twitter account on October 31, 2022. This was the first ever official drip marketing for the playable Scaramouche, which means that the release date of the unit is not very far away.

If things remain intact, Scaramouche will become playable alongside update 3.3, which is expected to be released somewhere around the start of December. Scaramouche will probably be in the first phase of update 3.3 as is usually the case with most other brand-new characters that are released within the game.

However, these are not the only pieces of information that Genshin Impact revealed regarding Scaramouche. As per the reveal, he will be known as The Wanderer once he becomes available as a playable character.

Apart from that, he will be using the Anemo element similar to Xiao and Kazuha. This means that Scaramouche's Electro element is a Delusion very similar to Tartaglia. Anemo will be his Vision and all his skills and abilities will revolve around the same.

The official post did not mention anything specifically, but leaks suggest that he will probably be a Catalyst user, though as of now it is unknown whether he will be a DPS unit or a support. As it so happens, most of the Catalyst users in the game are either supports or sub-DPS.

Hence, that might happen for Scaramouche as well once he becomes playable in Genshin Impact. In any case, this reveal is bound to increase the hype amongst fans even further as players will eagerly save every bit of Primogem they get to secure him right upon release in the month of December.

