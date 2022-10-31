When does Genshin Impact server maintenance end? Version 3.2 downtime details

Genshin Impact 3.2 will be released in just a few days, giving fans the opportunity to embark on the next part of Sumeru's exciting storyline. This update will also mark the release of the Dendro Archon Nahida and the new 4-star character Layla. Players will be able to wish for Nahida as soon as the update launches, along with wishing on rerun banners (including powerful 5-stars like Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko) as the update progresses.

Fans will definitely want to make sure they are ready for the update, and they can find out when the new version's maintenance is set to end here.

Genshin Impact 3.2: When will the update maintenance end?

Genshin Impact 3.2 is set to launch in a few days, and players will need to wait for the game's maintenance period to end before the update goes live. This maintenance will last for a few hours as the game's version changes, and fans will be unable to log into the game during this time.

Players will definitely want to account for this time to make sure they have utilized their Resin properly and have time to log in once it is over. The game's previous maintenance periods have all followed a regular schedule, so fans can expect the same from the 3.2 update.

The Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance period will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) on November 2 and last until 11 am (UTC+8). This means the maintenance is expected to last around five hours, giving players plenty of time to collect some extra Resin and make sure they are prepared to summon for Nahida.

The maintenance may end a few minutes earlier than expected, but fans can take advantage of the timer shown above, as it will count down to when the maintenance is expected to end around the world, regardless of the timezone.

Players will want to log back into Genshin Impact once the timer is done, and they will then be able to begin exploring the new 3.2 update. This update will bring tons of content to the game, including the playable debut of the new 5-star character Nahida.

The update will also add a new Weekly Boss in the form of the powerful Scaramouche, who will provide a serious challenge to any player who wants to take him down. Fans will be able to summon for a variety of characters as the update continues, with characters like Yae Miko and Childe appearing for reruns during 3.2. The new 4-star character Layla will also appear on their banners, giving players the opportunity to summon another new character as 3.2 progresses.

Fans have a ton to look forward to from the update's events as well, including the Fabulous Fungi event that will give players a free Dori. There will be plenty of opportunities to pick up Primogems over the course of the 3.2 update, and fans who want to summon Nahida will need to start farming them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact's next update is just about to be released, and fans will be able to log into the game and enjoy the new features soon.

