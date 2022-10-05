Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Nahida buffs and changes to Layla's gameplay

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have claimed that new changes have been made to Nahida and Layla before their debut in the game. These alterations were observed by credible sources in the ongoing 3.2 beta.

The two characters have reportedly received the first batch of changes to their kit and constellations. While Nahida has gotten some new buffs, Layla has received modifications to her Elemental Skill and constellations.

As long as the 3.2 beta is not finished, there is a chance that the characters will get more changes to their kit, passives, and constellations. Hence, the information in this article might differ from the final version of the game.

Changes made to Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2 beta, according to leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [3.2 Beta] Nahida Update



E Skill (hold) -

"During this time, Nahida's resistance to interruption will be increased." Added



Q Burst -

The tweet above shows all the changes made to Nahida's kit in the Genshin Impact 3.2 public beta.

Based on the leaks, a new quote has been added to her Elemental Skill (All Schemes to Know) description. The quote mentions that Nahida will have increased resistance to interruption when she is using the hold version of her Elemental Skill.

A change has also been made to Nahida's Elemental Burst called Illusory Heart. The Elemental Burst summons the Shrine of Maya to grant different buffs to the character and her party members based on the elemental types in the team composition.

According to the latest leaks, even when Nahida is off-field, her party members can take advantage of all the buffs her Elemental Burst provides (as long as they are inside the Shrine of Maya).

Changes made to Layla in Genshin Impact 3.2 beta, according to leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [3.2 Beta] Layla Update



E Skill -

"When the shield is deployed, Layla will have Cryo applied to her briefly" - Added



C4 -

Dawn Star can last up to 3s and will be removed 0.05s after dealing Normal or Charged Attack DMG.

Recent Genshin Impact 3.2 beta leaks have claimed that Layla will be getting changes to her Elemental Skill and her fourth constellation.

When Layla casts her Elemental Skill, Night of Normal Focus, she creates a Cryo shield that can absorb damage based on her Max HP. The shield is called the Curtain of Slumber and is capable of dealing Cryo damage to nearby opponents.

According to leaks, a new quote has been added to Layla's Elemental Skill description. Based on the quote, whenever Layla casts her Elemental Skill to create a shield, she will also apply Cryo to herself for a brief period of time. This could be similar to how Barbara applies Hydro to herself when she creates a Melody Loop using her Elemental Skill.

A quote has also been added to the description of Layla's fourth constellation in Genshin Impact. Once her fourth constellation is unlocked, the character will provide nearby party members with the Open Mind effect whenever her Elemental Skills attacks nearby opponents.

The Open Mind effect will cause party members' normal and charged attack damage to increase based on 5% of Layla's Max HP. The effect usually lasts up to three seconds and is removed 0.1 seconds after dealing damage through normal and charged attacks.

However, based on the latest leak, the Open Mind effect has now been changed to the Dawn Star effect. It will also be removed 0.05 seconds after dealing damage (instead of 0.1 seconds).

